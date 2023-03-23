Hyundai Verna evolution: From plain Jane to space age design

Despite ruling the roost in the SUV segment, Hyundai is looking to pave the way forward in the sedan class with its radical new styling ethos.

It is official an Unidentified Object has landed and as expected it’s the talk of the town. Yes, the correct term is UFO but the jury is still out on the flying part. We are kidding as we are talking about the all-new Hyundai Verna and its futuristic spaceship inspired-design. Not only will Hyundai’s next-generation styling direction change the way people will look and expect from sedans, but vehicles in general. We take a look at the thought process behind this radical-looking sedan.

2023 Hyundai Verna design: Next level of dynamism

The Verna continues to be one of the most popular vehicles in the saloon class. The Hyundai sedan holds its own and even trades punches with the Volkswagen Virtus for the runner-up position. With cutting-edge technology and design like never before, the South Korean manufacturer is confident that the new generation Verna will double its sales market and give the City some sleepless nights.

Returning to the styling of the 2023 Verna, Hyundai wanted to take a radical approach to create a wow factor and in many ways, it has managed to do this. According to Minchul Koo, Head of Asia Pacific, India and China, Hyundai Design, the structure of the new Verna has been inspired by a spaceship. “The idea was not to limit the new Verna’s design but rather make it more dynamic and beautiful,” said Koo.

Hyundai believes that sticking to the conventional way of thinking is not an option, hence, the revolutionary way of thinking is what keeps the company ahead of the competition. The South Korean manufacturer calls its new design philosophy Sensuous Sportiness, which is based on customer feedback and has been working in tandem with the Indian design team to know the pulse of the market. Koo explains, “The shaping of the design language is completely based on the evolving and changing lifestyle of the people.”

The new styling ideology carries forward some elements from the previous generation like the new audacious all-black chrome finish front grille, which has some resemblance with the current-gen i20. The connected LED DRL across the bonnet and the L-shaped rear LED lights have been crafted to make the car stand apart and up an air of premiumness in its segment.

Hyundai has merged the low-slung roofline with a smart fastback C-pillar, which reveals a hint of the next-generation Elantra’s styling. The side profile brings back the retro design with dynamic notchback looks. Koo explains, no stone was left unturned to ensure that the new Verna came across as unique and the most premium sedan. Koo further said, “The Verna meets the demands of sedan buyers yet it is not a conventional sedan. Hence, attention to details like the C-pillar is not designed in typical all-black plastic rather the Verna gets a chrome finish.”

2023 Hyundai Verna design: One-of-a-kind cabin

Hyundai has wholly revamped the cabin and offers many first-in-the-segment features like a switchable infotainment and climate controller. To make the in-cabin experience one of a kind, the Verna gets a twin 10.25-inch multimedia touch screen and an all-digital instrument cluster. Even though features in the Verna will vary from market to market based on customer preferences, Koo talks about the challenges in the Indian market. “It is a unique market that balances heritage and modern lifestyle. We have carefully merged the design culture along with cutting-edge features and technologies.” Therefore, he again emphasized that “the customer in the market is shaping our design language not the company as everything depends on people’s evolving lifestyle.”

2023 Hyundai Verna design: Evolution (From ugly duckling to a stunner)

In 2006, the Verna nameplate made its debut in India. Hyundai was gunning for the segment leader Honda City and capture the sedan class. In terms of design, the first gen-Verna in India was a plain Jane but its secret weapon was a powerful diesel engine, which the City lacked till 2014. Working on the feedback from its customers, Hyundai decided to disrupt the segment with its new design ethos, the Fluidic sculpture 2011. With the sedan market drying up thanks to the unprecedented demand for SUVs, manufacturers had to go back to the drawing board and evolve the perception of a three-box vehicle. From slim pickings to an array of new options, automobile manufacturers are trying to kickstart this division and Hyundai is the latest to join in with the new 2023 Verna.

