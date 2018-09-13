Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition launched at Rs 11.64 lakh: Wireless phone charger, ventilated seats & more

Hyundai India is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and the Korean car manufacturer has just the thing to mark the occasion in the form of Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition. The Verna has been a major volume driver for the company, first debuted in India with the launch of the Santro in 1998. Hyundai India is offering the anniversary edition Verna with additional equipment and benefits like exchange bonus. Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition is available with benefits of Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, an additional Rs 20,000 benefit for corporate and SMEs, and third-party insurance (second and third year). The anniversary edition is priced at Rs 11.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition will come with 'anniversary edition badging, wireless phone charger, front & rear skid plates, rear spoiler & smart trunk, electric sunroof, front ventilated seats, shark fin antenna and blue accents on the inside along with black ORVMs.

The anniversary edition of the Hyundai Verna will come with the same engine options - 1.6-litre petrol that puts out 123 bhp and 151 Nm of torque and a 1.6-litre diesel unit that produces 128 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Both engines are offered with options a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

In an announcement made in June this year, Hyundai India said that eight new models will be added to their lineup over the next two years. One of them will be the eagerly awaited Hyundai Santro, which is due for launch soon and is based on a new platform. Hyundai (AH2) Santro will officially be on 23 October.

According to Hyundai, the Santro (AH2) will be positioned between the entry-level Eon and the Swift-rivalling Grand i10 in their portfolio, and is expected to be priced between Rs 3 lakh and Rs. 5.5 lakh.