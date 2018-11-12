Hyundai Verna 1.4-litre diesel and two new 1.6-litre variants launched: Here’s what’s new

Hyundai India has launched the new Verna with a 1.4-litre diesel engine and two new variants of the 1.6-litre engine options as well. The 1.4-litre diesel engine will be available in two variants - E and EX, the two of which will be powered by the same engine that powers the Hyundai i20 hatchback. The price of the 1.4-litre diesel Verna starts at Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the E trim and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Besides these two, Hyundai has also launched two variants for the 1.6-litre range.
The new Hyundai Verna was launched in 2017 with 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Hyundai Verna 1.4-litre diesel variants will be powered by a 1.4-litre engine that produces 89 bhp and 220 Nm of torque, and is paired with a six-speed manual.
Hyundai Verna 1.6-litre range has been added with two new variants - SX Plus & SX(O) petrol and diesel automatic trims, respectively. The new variants come with projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, LED tail lamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
On the inside, the two trims get a seven-inch infotainment system, leather wrapping on the steering wheel & gear knob, wireless charging and push-button start.
Hyundai Verna 1.6-litre SX(O) diesel variant has been positioned on top of the range and is equipped with ventilated leather seats, telescopic steering, and adjustable rear-seat headrests. In terms of safety, the SX(O) trim boasts of six airbags.
The two new automatic variants of the Verna line up - SX Plus AT petrol and SX (O) AT diesel - are priced at Rs 11.51 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively. Hyundai Verna's base price now starts at Rs 9.29 lakh, rivalling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen Vento, and Skoda Rapid.
