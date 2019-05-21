Hyundai Venue’s one big feature that Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport don’t have

The much awaited Hyundai Venue has finally been launched for a whopping price of Rs 6.5 lakh for the entry-level model. With shots fired at its rivals from Maruti, Mahindra, Tata and Ford, how does the Venue fare against them in technical specifications and price wise is what we try and find out?

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai venue is offered with three engine options. The entry-level petrol motor is the 1.2-litre motor which is a 4-cylinder unit from the i20. It develops 83hp and 114Nm of torque. The petrol engine will come with a 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel engine is a 1.4-litre turbocharged motor that is tuned to develop 90hp and 219Nm of torque. The engine will be equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, the Venue also has a 1.0-litre turbo GDI Kappa petrol engine on offer, which has 3-cylinders and is tuned to develop 120hp and 171Nm of torque. The engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic which is unique to the venue in the segment.

The Hyundai Venue comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto enabled. But as a segment first, it also comes with 33 connected features and remote telematics monitoring system with Hyundai BlueLink with 4G connectivity is something that the competition has not yet been able to offer.

Ford EcoSport

Like the Venue, the Ford EcoSport is also offered with three engines The first is a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol ‘Dragon’ family engine which churns out 123hp and 150Nm of torque. The engine is offered with a 5-speed manual or a 6-Speed torque converter automatic. The diesel offering on the EcoSport is the 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged motor which is tuned to develop 100hp and 250Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Like the Hyundai, the EcoSport also comes with a 1.0-litre, turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, which develops marginally more power rated at 125hp and a similar amount of torque at 170Nm. However, this engine is only offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Ford EcoSport also comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto enabled. The factory installed software is arguably considered one of the best systems in the industry worldwide with the latest-generation Ford SYNC 3. However, in India, it does not come with inbuilt internet connectivity. But it does offer remote telematics monitoring.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza currently is only offered with a diesel engine, while a petrol engine is on the cards very soon. The Brezza makes do with the highly potent fiat sourced diesel motor with 1,248cc of displacement. The engine is turbocharged 4-cylinder motor which develops 88hp and 200Nm of torque. Maruti Suzuki offers the Brezza with a 5-speed manual, in addition to a 5-speed AMT style automatic.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza features a smaller 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Maruti Suzuki’s latest SmartPlay OS. The system does come with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.

Mahindra XUV300

The recently introduced Mahindra XUV300 offers buys the choice of a 1.2-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine which is tuned to develop 108hp and 200Nm of torque. In addition to a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine which is tuned to develop 115hp and 300Nm of torque. Both engines come with 6-speed manual transmissions only, while automatic options are expected to be introduced soon.

The infotainment system in the Mahindra XUV300 has a 7-inch touchscreen display which compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The telematics of the vehicle can be monitored through a smartphone app.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is also offered with a 1.2-litre petrol, albeit it is a turbocharged 3-cylinder engine borrowed from the Tiago. In the Nexon, the motor is tuned to develop 110hp and 170Nm of torque. The diesel option in the Nexon is a 1.5-litre turbocharged motor which also develops 110hp but 260Nm of torque. Both these engines can be equipped with 6-speed manual transmissions or 6-speed AMT automatic.

The Tata Nexon offers the smallest sized infotainment touchscreen system which measures in at just 6.5-inches. The system uses Harman-Kardon's ConnectNext system it is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

VARIANT-WISE PRICE COMPARISON

The base variant of the Hyundai Venue starts at Rs 6.5 lakh rupees just under its closest rival the Tata Nexon which is priced at Rs 6.53 lakh. The base diesel version of the Hyundai Venue is Rs 7.75 lakh which is slightly higher than the Tata Nexon base diesel (Rs 7.5 lakh). However, it is still priced lower than the segment leader, the Vitara Brezza which starts at Rs 7.8 lakh. The 1.0litre turbo petrol engine in the Venue starts at Rs 8.21 lakh and maxes out at Rs 10.6 lakh, the EcoSport offers it 1.0-litre engine in a single ‘S’ variant with a price of Rs 11.38 lakh.

When it comes to the range-topping fully loaded trims at the higher end, the Hyundai Venue sits right in the middle with its 1.0-litre petrol DCT variant priced at Rs 11.1 lakh. The Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport have priced higher with their diesel variants at Rs 11.9 lakh. However, the diesel automatic variant of the Vitara Brezza is priced lower, as is the Tata Nexon, both of which sit at Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 10.9 lakh, respectively.

Although the Brezza and the Nexon only come equipped with AMT automatic options, The Hyundai Venue is offered with a Dual-Clutch automatic which is unique to it in the segment. The EcoSport used to be offered with a DCT, but with the last update, Ford discontinued the DCT for a Torque Converter. While DCTs are smoother and offer quicker shifts in comparison to torque converters and AMTs, torque converters are a more reliable and robust option.