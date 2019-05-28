Hyundai Venue Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Which makes more sense to buy?

With the launch of the Hyundai Venue, the sub-4-meter SUV segment in India now has an offering from all the major automobile manufacturers in the country. Hence, Hyundai's latest offering will have to face competition from the likes of Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and even the Honda WR-V. However, the biggest challenge that the Hyundai Venue has to face is going to be from the current segment leader i.e. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. In order to see as to which one out of these two makes more sense to buy, we pitch the two against each other on the basis of prices, engine specifications, mileage and dimensions. Read along!

Hyundai Venue Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Prices

The prices for the Hyundai Venue start at Rs 6.50 lakh for the base petrol variant. Its top-spec petrol variant retails at a price of Rs 11.10 lakh. On the other hand, the base diesel variant of the Venue costs Rs 7.75 lakh. While its top-end diesel variant retails at Rs 10.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Vitara Brezza is only available with a diesel engine in India. Hence, the prices of its base variant are Rs 7,68 lakh. Its top-end variant costs Rs 10.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Engine Specifications

The engine line-up of the Hyundai Venue consists of two petrol and one diesel engine. The petrol engine line-up includes a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine. This unit is capable of producing 82 bhp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. Available only in the base trims, this engine is paired as standard to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, the Venue also comes with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This unit produces 120 bhp of power along with 171 Nm of peak torque. As standard, this engine comes with a 6-speed manual transmission option. However, it is also available with a 7-speed DCT unit as well. The Venue comes with a 1.4-litre diesel engine. This is the same engine which is available in the Creta. This engine can produce 90 bhp of power along with 219 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission option as standard.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets a 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine. This unit is capable of churning out 88.5 bhp of power along with 200 Nm of peak torque. As standard, this engine is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, Maruti Suzuki also offers this sub-4-meter SUV with a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Hyundai Venue Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Mileage

The 1.2-litre petrol engine of the Hyundai Venue promises a fuel-efficiency figure of 17.52 km/l. The 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, petrol engine, with the manual transmission, promises to offer a fuel-efficiency figure of 18.27 km/l. On the other hand, with the DCT unit, the mileage figure stands at 18.15 km/l. The 1.4-litre diesel engine in the Venue promises to offer a mileage of 23.70 km/l.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza's 1.3-litre diesel engine promises to offer a mileage figure of 24.3 km/l.

Hyundai Venue Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Hyundai Venue measures 3995 mm in length, 1770 mm in width along with 1590 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2500 mm. While it has a boot space of 350-litres.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has a length of 3995 mm, a width of 1790 mm in width along with a height of 1640 mm. The wheelbase measures at 2500 mm while its boot capacity stands at 328-litres.