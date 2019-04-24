Hyundai Venue Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Mahindra XUV300- Which one has better features and power?

Hyundai is soon going to launch an all-new sub-compact SUV in India. Named as the Venue, it is expected to fall in-between the price range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11 lakh. As a result of this, it is going to compete against the likes of recently launched Mahindra XUV300 and the Creta, from Hyundai's own stable. In order to see which one out of these three is going to be the best pick of the lot, here is a detailed specification based comparison report between them. Read along!

Engine Specifications

Engine Hyundai Venue Hyundai Creta Mahindra XUV300 Petrol 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder (120 BHP/171 NM) 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder (121 BHP, 151 Nm) 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder (110 BHP/200 Nm) 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder (83 BHP/114 Nm) Diesel 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder (90 BHP/ 219 Nm ) 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder (89 BHP / 220 Nm) 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder (115 BHP / 300 Nm) 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder (126 BHP / 260 Nm)

The Hyundai Venue is going to launch in India with a choice of two petrol and one diesel engine. The petrol engine portfolio of the Venue consists of a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged engine and a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated unit. The former is good for 120 BHP of power along with 171 Nm of peak torque. While the latter is good for 83 BHP of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is going to be a 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder unit capable of producing 90 BHP along with 219 Nm of peak torque.

The 1.0-litre petrol engine in the Venue will be paired to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. However, there is a 7-speed DCT on offer as well. The 1.4-litre petrol engine is going to get a 5-speed manual gearbox while the 1.4-litre diesel engine is going to get a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Hyundai Creta, on the other hand, is available with a choice of one petrol and two diesel engine options. It gets a 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine which is good for 121 BHP along with 151 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine portfolio includes a 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder unit which is good for 89 BHP along with 229 Nm of peak torque along with a 1.6-litre unit which is capable of churning out 126 BHP along with 226 Nm of peak torque.

The 1.4-litre diesel engine in the Creta comes as standard with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.6-litre petrol and the 1.6-litre diesel engine are available as standard with a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, they get an optional 6-speed automatic gearbox on select variants as well.

Moving on to the Mahindra XUV300, this sub-compact SUV is available with a choice of one petrol and one diesel engine. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit which is good for 110 BHP along with 200 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine, on the other hand, is a 1.5-litre unit capable of producing 115 BHP along with 300 Nm of peak torque. Both the engine are available as standard with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Features

Some of the main feature highlights of the Hyundai Venue include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 3 years of Hyundai's Bluelink connectivity, projector headlamp with LED daytime running lights, shark fin antenna, LED tail-lamps, air purifier, 6-airbags, electronic stability control, hill assist control, brake assist system and ISOFIX child restraint systems to name a few.

The Hyundai Creta is similarly equipped. It comes with features such as an electric sunroof, 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, projector headlamps with an auto-headlamp feature, LED daytime running lamps, leather upholstery, cruise control, 6-airbags, vehicle stability control, a smart key band with Hyundai's auto-link system to name a few.

The feature list of the Mahindra XUV300 is quite extensive. It comes with features such as projector headlamps, LED daytime lamps, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, 16-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, keyless entry, auto-dimming IRVM, heated mirrors, dual-zone climate control to name a few.

Dimensions

The Hyundai Venue measures 3995 mm in length, 1770 mm in width and 1590 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2500 mm. The Hyundai Creta, on the other hand, measures 4270 mm in length, 1630 mm in width and 1780 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2590 mm. The Mahindra XUV300 measures 3995 mm in length, 1627 mm in height and 1821 mm in width. The wheelbase of this compact SUV stands at 2600 mm.