Hyundai Venue variant wise on-road prices: Complete list

Hyundai has today launched the highly-awaited Venue sub-compact SUV in India. This SUV, which is termed to be the smallest that Hyundai has ever made is going to rival against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and the Tata Nexon. This compact utility vehicle has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.50 lakh for the base petrol variant. The top-spec petrol variant, with a DCT transmission, is going to cost Rs 11.10 lakh. The base diesel variant of this SUV costs Rs 7.75 lakh, while the top-spec variant with the oil-burner is going to retail at Rs 10.84 lakh. Though these prices are quite aggressive in terms of what the competition has to offer, one is going to have to pay a little bit more as these are the Venue's ex-showroom prices.

To put things in perspective, in Delhi, the on-road prices of the base petrol variant of the Venue stand at Rs 7.39 lakh. On the other hand, the top-spec petrol variant, with the 1.0-litre engine and DCT transmission, is going to cost you Rs 12.89 lakh. Similarly, the base diesel variant of the Venue has an on-road price of Rs 8.90 lakh while for the top-end oil-burner, one has to pay Rs 12.86 lakh.

The Hyundai Venue is available with three engine options. These include two petrol and one diesel unit. The petrol engine line-up of this SUV consists of a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine which is good for 82 bhp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. The second one is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged unit good for 120 bhp along with 171 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is a 1.4-litre unit capable of churning out 90 bhp of power along with 219 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual for the 1.2-litre petrol, a 6-speed manual for the 1.0-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel along with an option of a 7-speed DCT also for the 1.0-litre petrol.