Hyundai Venue variant list revised: New S(O), SX(O) Executive trims introduced

Hyundai India has decided to rejig the variant and trim list for the Venue sub-compact SUV. Hyundai has introduced two new variants - S(O) and SX(O) Executive but has axed a few others in the lineup in the process.

By:July 6, 2021 12:14 PM

Hyundai Motor India has revised the variant and trim lineup for its sub-compact SUV — the Hyundai Venue. The venue has seen a few of its variants being discontinued, while other variants have been revised. Additionally, two new variants have been introduced — S(O) and SX(O) Executive for the model. Prices for the Hyundai Venue currently start at Rs 6.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The highest trim option Venue costs Rs 11.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Among the newly introduced variants, the S(O) trim has been introduced with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The S(O) trim is now the base variant for the turbo-GDI and diesel model of the Venue. Furthermore, the diesel engine also gets a new SX(O) Executive mid-spec trim.

In doing so, Hyundai has axed the 1.0 Turbo SX(O) manual model. Along with it, the diesel variant has seen the E and S variants being discontinued. That means the 1.2-litre petrol engine is available in E, S and S+ variants with a manual gearbox only. The 1.5-litre diesel is offered in manual transmission only in S(O), SX, SX(O) Executive, and SX(O) trims. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol is offered with a manual transmission, auto-clutch IMT and the 7-speed DCT automatic. Trim options on the 1.0 T-GDI Venue include S(O), SX, SX(O) and SX+.

Currently, the specific feature list changes on the Venue are unclear. It also seems that the “Sport” trim which was launched last year with the introduction of the Intelligent Manual Transmission (IMT) in the Venue may be discontinued as it is not included in the price list of the automaker’s official website.

