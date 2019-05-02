Hyundai Venue variant list out: 13 variants, different gearbox options and new colours

The official bookings for the highly awaited Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV commence from today at a token amount of Rs 21,000. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rival is going to launch in India on the 21st of May this year. Ahead of its launch, we bring you the complete variant list of the South Korean automaker's smallest SUV till date. The Venue is going to retail in India in a total of 13 variants. The SUV will be available in a total of 7 different single tone colour options along with 3 different dual-tone colour options.

The petrol derivatives of the Venue will get a total of 8 different trims. The base 'E' and 'S' trims are going to get the 1.2-litre, Kappa engine and will be paired to 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The 'S' trim will also be available with the 1.0-litre GDI, 3-cylinder turbo unit. In addition to this, the 'SX', 'SX (Dual-Tone) and SX (O) will also get this new engine. However, these are going to get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. The 1.0-litre engine with the DCT transmission will be offered only in the 'S' and 'SX+' trims.

Talking about the diesel derivative, the same will be available in a total of 5 different trim levels. These will be namely the 'E', 'S', 'SX', 'SX(Dual-Tone)' and 'SX(O)'. All of these are going to get the 1.4-litre diesel engine as standard. The transmission option will include a 6-speed manual unit.

The 7 single tone colour schemes of the Hyundai Venue namely include 'Start Dust', 'Fiery Red', 'Polar White', 'Typhoon Silver', 'Deep Forest', 'Lava Orange' and 'Denim Blue'. The SX(Dual-Tone) trims will be available in 3 different dual tone colour schemes. These are 'Denim Blue with Polar White roof', Polar White with Phantom Black roof' and 'Lava Orange with Phantom Black roof'.

The prices of the Hyundai Venue are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11 lakh. In addition to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, it will also compete against the likes of Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.