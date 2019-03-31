Hyundai Venue to be India’s first ‘Smart Connected’ SUV: Vodafone Idea connectivity, panic button & lots more

Hyundai Motor India is set to unveil its all-new sub-compact SUV called Hyundai Venue on 17th April at the New York Motor Show. With the Venue, Hyundai will be entering the sub-4-metre SUV segment, which is currently going strong at more than 26000 unit sales per month and has seen significant growth in India by 20%. The segment currently has Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, For EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V, and Mahindra TUV100. Before the Venue makes its public debut though, Hyundai has revealed some rather intriguing details about the Venue.

The manufacturer says that the compact SUV will be India's first ever 'Smart Connected' SUV featuring advanced connectivity tech called 'Hyundai BlueLink'. With the introduction of this global tech, Hyundai Venue will come equipped with 10 India-specific features.

Hyundai BlueLink is Hyundai's global technology which will be introduced in India with a total of 33 safety, convenience and vehicle management features. Hyundai says that BlueLink will bring in a new era of connected vehicles in India.

Hyundai Venue will come with some industry-first features like Vehicle Theft Tracking and Immobilisation for recovery of stolen vehicles. It also gets Speed Alert, Geo-Fence Alert, Panic Notification, and remote control functions like engine start/stop, climate control, horn honk, among others.

The major highlight of Hyundai BlueLink is an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone eSIM and a cloud-based voice recognition platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) company. With this, the Venue's navigation will also have real-time traffic and live local search.

Connected car technology is becoming more interactive and intuitive, connecting people to their families, work, and society. Hyundai Venue with BlueLink will create time and ease of life for customers by always being connected, MD & CEO Hyundai Motor India Seon Seob Kim said.

With 10 India-specific features, Hyundai hopes its BlueLink technology will be the most practical, concrete and convenient connected car tech for the Indian market. Hyundai will make the BlueLink tech available in its other products as well, he added.