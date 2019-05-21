Hyundai Venue SUV variants: Prices, features, specs, engine and more

The all-new Hyundai Venue SUV has finally been launched in India at a killer starting price of Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). One of the most talked about points for the Hyundai Venue is the numerous connectivity features that make it India's first ever connected car. The Venue has been launched with three engine options. First, the 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 83 bhp while the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine sheds out 120 horses. Last, the 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel engine is good for producing 90 bhp of power. While the 1.2-litre petrol engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.4-litre turbo-diesel motors get a 6-speed manual gearbox. Last but definitely not the least, the 1.0-litre petrol engine gets a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The all-new Hyundai Venue has been launched in India in a total of four trim levels namely E, S, SX and SX(O). Here we decode as to what all each trim has on offer.

Hyundai Venue E - Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 7.75 lakh

The base E trim of the Hyundai Venue has enough features for its competitive price point. The said trim of the SUV gets dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), rear parking sensors and speed sensing door locks. Apart from this, the Venue also gets tilt steering, manual air conditioning, power windows at the front and a front 12V outlet. The said variant is available with 1.2-litre petrol MT and 1.4-litre diesel MT variants.

Hyundai Venue variant wise pricing

Hyundai Venue S - Rs 7.20 lakh to Rs 9.35 lakh

The S trim of the Hyundai Venue gets some additional features with the addition in price. First and foremost, the said variant gets keyless entry, rear defogger, roof rails and a chrome grille up front. On the inside, you get rear AC vents, four power windows, cooled glove box, steering mounted controls, 2-DIN audio system with CD, FM/AM, USB and Bluetooth and front armrest with storage. The S variant of the Hyundai Venue also offers body coloured outside rear view mirrors. Moreover, the Hyundai Venue S trim offers ESC and vehicle stability management and hill assist control. The new Venue S is offered with 1.2 petrol, 1.0 turbo-petrol and 1.4 diesel engine options.

Hyundai Venue SX - Rs 9.54 lakh to Rs 9.78 lakh

The Hyundai Venue SX comes with features like 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, auto headlamps, front projector fog lamps, LED DRLs, ORVMs with integrated turning blinkers and LED tail lamps. Furthermore, you also get cruise control system, sunroof, automatic climate control with a digital display, voice recognition and USB charging with the said trim. The SX trim of the Hyundai Venue also comes with height adjustment for the driver's seat, shark fin antenna, rear-view camera and an 8-inch display with Arkamys system. The SX trim is offered with 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.4-litre diesel engine options.

Hyundai Venue SX(O) - Rs 10.60 lakh to Rs 10.84 lakh

The top-end trim of the Hyundai Venue comes with the latest bells and whistles that make it a feature-rich offering for this price point. The said variant comes with side and curtain airbags for better safety. On the outside, the SX(O) gets chrome door handles for a more premium appeal. The Hyundai Venue SX(O) offers ESC and vehicle stability management along with brake assist system. The particular trim also gets a smart key with push-button start and an 8-inch display with audio video navigation. Features like wireless charging, rear wiper and washer, rear set armrest with cup holders also come on the Hyundai Venue SX(O). The top-of-the-line SX(O) variant will be available with 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.4-litre diesel engine options.

