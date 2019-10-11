Hyundai Venue sales cross 42,000 units within 5 months: 75,000+ bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival

Hyundai India has revealed the total sales numbers for the Venue till date. The company has stated that it has sold 42,681 units of the Venue during the period May-September 2019. The brand has also stated that it has received over 75,000 bookings for the Venue. Hyundai Venue rose to popularity soon after its launch so much so that it climbed to the number one spot within some weeks. However, very recently, Maruti Suzuki Vitara reclaimed the top spot making the Venue to make a shift to the second spot. In the month of September 2019, Maruti Suzuki sold 10,362 units of the Vitara Brezza while Venue came second with 7,942 units sold. Hyundai Venue was launched in India in the month of May at a starting price of Rs 6.50 lakh for the base petrol version with figures going all the way till Rs 11.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping automatic trim.

The Venue draws power from three engine options including two petrol and one diesel. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine develops 118hp of power along with 172Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a dual-clutch transmission and a six-speed manual unit. Then, there is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine shedding out 82hp of power and 114Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Lastly but not the least, the 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine is good for producing 89hp of power along with 220Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The Venue goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport in the segment.

Speaking on the sales of Hyundai Venue, S J Ha, Executive Director, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said that it is a moment for great pride for the company as Venue had outperformed to become the number one Utility Vehicle in India. He added that the Hyundai Venue with its Solid Presence, Refreshing Driving Experience and Seamless Connectivity has struck the right chord with the Indian customers and transformed the compact SUV landscape in India. Ha says that the enthralling response of Venue with over 75,000 bookings and 42,681 happy customers within 5 months is a testimony of the customers’ increasing preference towards the refreshed design and innovative features of India’s First Connected SUV.

