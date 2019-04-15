Hyundai Venue revealed in its full glory! Check out pics of India’s first Connected SUV

A lot of anticipation surrounds Hyundai Venue's introduction as the manufacturer's first sub-compact SUV since it is also slated to be India's first ever Internet-connected car yet. Hyundai Motor will be unveiling it in India on 17th April and we will be present at the venue to bring you all the details. But before that happens, Hyundai's new advert at Times Square, New York has given us a clearer view of the new compact SUV that will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. We have seen sketches and spy images of the new Venue, but it has now been revealed in official images which were posted online by Twitter user Ed Kim.

So, how different is the production model? For one, the new Hyundai Venue's wheel arches are not as flared as they were in the sketch and the wheels aren't overtly large either, but it does feature Hyundai's cascade grille finished in chrome.

Headlamps setup includes sleek lights on top with the main headlamp housing below, along with squared DRLs (daytime running lights) surrounding the headlamps. The roof's painted white and appears to be floating due to the blacked out pillars.

Hyundai Venue will be unveiled on 17th April

The highlight of the new Hyundai Venue will be the BluLink technology which involves an in-built device powered by a Vodafone eSIM and a cloud-based recognition platform. This will allow the Venue to perform several functions which can be activated through a user's smartphone, such as engine start/stop, climate control, horn honk, among many others.

BlueLink tech will include a total of 33 safety, convenience, and vehicle management functions, out of which 10 have been developed specifically for the Indian market. Hyundai Venue will come with some industry-first features like Vehicle Theft Tracking and Immobilisation for recovery of stolen vehicles. It also gets Speed Alert, Geo-Fence Alert, and Panic Notification. Since it will be connected to the Internet, the navigation will feature real-time traffic as well.

Hyundai Venue will come three engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol that makes 100hp and 172Nm, a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder petrol, and 1.4-litre, four-cylinder diesel borrowed from the Verna.

While the 1.4-litre petrol and diesel engines will likely be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol will come paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, making the Venue the only compact SUV to feature a DCT automatic.