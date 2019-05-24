Hyundai Venue receives 17,000 bookings so far: Result of aggressive pricing?

Hyundai's first sub-4-meter SUV is off to a good start in India. Launched in India on the 21st of May, this vehicle has so far accumulated 17,000 bookings. This SUV, which competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, demands a price of Rs 6.50 lakh for its base petrol variant. While its top-spec, petrol trim with a turbocharged engine paired to a DCT gearbox retails at Rs 11.10 lakh. Its base diesel variant costs Rs 7.75 lakh while the top-spec diesel trim retails at Rs 10.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Venue is available with a choice of two petrol and one diesel engine. The engine line-up of this SUV consists of a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine which is available only on the base 'E' and 'S' trims. This engine is capable of churning out 83 bhp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. This engine is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Furthermore, there is also a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which is available on all the variant except the base 'E'. This engine can produce 120 bhp of power along with 171 Nm of peak torque. This engine is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, it comes with a 7-speed DCT as well.

The diesel engine available in the Hyundai Venue is a 1.4-litre u2 CRDi unit. This is capable of producing 90 bhp of power along with 219 Nm of peak torque. The 1.2-litre petrol engine promises a fuel efficiency figure of 17.52 km/l. The 1.0-litre, turbo petrol promises a fuel-efficiency figure of 18.27 km/l with the manual gearbox and 18.15 km/l with the automatic transmission. The diesel engine had a claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 23.70 km/l.

The Venue comes with a plethora of features and creature comforts. These include an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Hyundai's Bluelink connected car technology, automatic climate control, LED daytime running lights, projector headlamps to name a few. Safety equipment on the Venue includes dual-airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, high-speed alert system along with driver and passenger seat belt warning as standard across variants.