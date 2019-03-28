Hyundai Venue (QXi) new teaser shows off-road capabilities, square DRLs & more! Debut on 17th April

The upcoming Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV is set to be launched in India in the coming months and the new model has been spied on test multiple times now. A few days back, the company had released the first teaser video of the Hyundai's much-awaited sub-compact SUV. In the latest video, the SUV can be seen being driven along the Aravalli range that starts from Delhi and ends in Gujarat. The video also shows the SUV going through some off-road surfaces that suggests that the upcoming Venue is expected to come with a decent ground clearance for a sub-compact SUV.

Watch the Hyundai Venue new teaser video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video also shows that the Hyundai Venue will come with square LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) that look appealing. The previous teaser video confirmed that the upcoming Hyundai Venue will come with a sunroof and ventilated front seats. In terms of features, the upcoming Hyundai Venue is expected to come well equipped. The cabin of the sub-compact SUV is expected to boast a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Hyundai Venue will be launched in India with three engine options. There will be a 1.4-litre petrol and a 1.4-litre diesel engine options that will be good for respective power outputs of 100 bhp and 90 bhp. Both these engines will come mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Furthermore, there will also be a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine on offer that will be mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

The upcoming Hyundai Venue will be launched in India in May with an official debut scheduled on 17th April. Being a feature rich sub-compact SUV, the vehicle will primarily go up against the likes of Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport in the segment. In the next video, the SUV will be seen around the Naina Hills. More details on the upcoming Hyundai Venue expected to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us for all the action.

Meanwhile, what do you think about the Hyundai Venue SUV? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.