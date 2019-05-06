Hyundai Venue production starts: Launch date, specs, expected price

The densely populated sub-compact SUV segment in India is all set to welcome yet another inhabitant. Hyundai Venue, the South Korean automaker's smallest utility vehicle, is going to launch in India on the 21st of May this year. Ahead of its launch, the production of the same has commenced at the automaker's manufacturing facility in Chennai. This urban utility vehicle is expected to fall in-between the price range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). As a result of this, its primary competition will include the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV500.

The Venue is going to offer three engine options. These will include two petrol and one diesel unit. The petrol engine line-up of this vehicle includes a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged unit. The same is capable of churning out 120 BHP of power along with 171 Nm of peak torque. It is going to come as standard with a 6-speed manual transmission. While there will be a 7-speed DCT on offer as well. In addition to this, there will be a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated motor on offer as well. It is capable of churning out 83 BHP of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. The same is going to come with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The diesel engine line-up will get a 1.4-litre unit good for 90 BHP of power along with 219 Nm of peak torque. This engine is going to get a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The Venue is going to retail in a total of 13 variants. Out of these, 8 are going to be petrol trims while 5 are going to be diesel ones. The SUV will be offered in 7 different single tone colours while there will be 3 different dual-tone options as well.

In terms of features, the Hyundai Venue is going to offer an 8-inch touchscreen system supporting connectivity through Android Auto and Apple Car Play, Hyundai's Blue Link connected car technology, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, cornering lamps, 6-airbags, cruise control, built-in air purifier to name a few. In terms of dimensions, the Venue is going to measure 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and 1,590 mm in height. The Venue will have a wheelbase of 2,500 mm.