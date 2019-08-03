Hyundai Venue outsells Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to become the king of sub-compact SUVs

Hyundai Venue was launched in India in May this year as the manufacturer's first-ever sub-compact SUV and also the country's first Internet-connected car as well. The Venue quickly rose to popularity and now it has dethroned India's best-selling sub-compact SUV Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Hyundai sold 9,585 units of the Venue in July compared to Maruti selling 5,302 units of the Vitara Brezza. The total unit sale of Hyundai Venue since May 2019 stands at 25,397, overtaking the Vitara Brezza by a substantial margin at 22,954 units.

It was reported just recently that the Hyundai Venue surpassed 50,000 bookings within 60 days of its launch. At the moment, the smallest SUV from the South Korean automaker is averaging a monthly sales figure of around 8,000 units and the company has delivered 18,000 units of this SUV since its launch.

According to Hyundai, about 35 percent of the total bookings has been made for DCT variants. Out of all the Hyundai Venue' delivered till now, 55 percent were equipped with Blue Link connected car technology.

There are two petrol and one diesel engine on offer. The petrol line-up of this SUV consists of a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder unit. This engine is capable of churning out 83 bhp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque.

In addition to this, there is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine on offer as well. This unit can produce 120 bhp of power along with 171 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is a 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder unit. Is can produce 90 bhp of power along with 219 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox for the 1.2-litre petrol engine. The 1.0-litre petrol and the 1.4-litre diesel engines get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. In addition to this, there is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission available as well exclusively with the 1.0-litre unit.