Hyundai Venue crosses one lakh sales in a year: What makes this Maruti Vitara Brezza rival a hit

The sub-compact SUV, Hyundai Venue has crossed another milestone reaching 1 lakh sales within a single year of launch. It also became the highest-selling SUV in its segment between Jan-May 2020. But what makes the Venue so popular against its rivals?

Hyundai India has announced that its sub-compact SUV, the Venue has reached a new milestone achieving 1 lakh unit sales since it was launched in 2019. The Hyundai Venue has reached the new sales milestone within a year of its launch and with 24,400 units sold between Jan-May 2020, it has been the best selling SUV in its segment in that time period cumulatively in India. Hyundai India is celebrating this sales milestone having 97,400 Venue customers in India and 7,400 customers in global markets, who are driving Venue SUVs manufactured in India. However, these numbers are Hyundai India’s domestic and export sales number and not cumulative of Hyundai’s worldwide sales of the Venue. Hyundai India claims that among the 1 lakh customers of the Venue, over 30,000 chose the higher-spec models equipped with Hyundai BlueLink. Hyundai has mentioned that Indian customers were most attracted to the Turbo model as the 1.0-L T-GDi turbo petrol engine version accounts for 44% of sales for the Venue with over 15,000 units on the road, while the 30% of sales have been from diesel.

MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, SS Kim said that with the Venue, Hyundai has been able to democratise Global Technologies with the 1.0-L T-GDi engine along with the 7-Speed DCT for customers in India.

While the Hyundai Venue is a part of a segment which is highly competitive, its biggest rival comes in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. While the Brezza enjoyed a huge amount of success after it was launched, it is built on an older architecture and is unable to offer a variety of features and powertrain options like the Venue. While Hyundai priced the Venue also quite competitively, it packed the SUV with a heap load of features that have caught the eye of India consumers. These have been one of the key factors that have played in favour of the Venue which has resulted in its popularity.

