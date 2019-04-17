Hyundai Venue official unveil LIVE Updates: India’s first connected car set to debut today

Hyundai Venue is a big step taken in the direction towards connected vehicles. The Official unveiling of Hyundai Venue will be done amidst the Arabian sea in grand style at a cruise ship that will be on its way from Mumbai to Goa. The company has been teasing the Venue in its teaser video series in which the vehicle was seen undergoing test runs through multiple locations across India. Starting with the visuals, the Hyundai Venue gets sleek LED DRLs up front and these will surely remind you of the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. However, the biggest highlight of the SUV is the Blue Link technology that will give it a major edge in front of its competition. The technology gets 33 connected features and the interesting part is that out of these, 10 have been made India specific.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue India unveil today: Top features Maruti Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon miss out on

The Hyundai Venue is expected to get power from three engine options. These will come with choices of a six-speed manual and a seven-speed automatic DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) system. The upcoming Hyundai Venue will rub shoulders against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EoSport in the segment. The official launch of the Venue along with its price announcement will take place on 21st May.