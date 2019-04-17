  1. Auto
  2. Car News
  3. Hyundai Venue official unveil LIVE Updates: India’s first connected car set to debut today

Hyundai Venue official unveil LIVE Updates: India’s first connected car set to debut today

Hyundai India will unveil the Venue compact SUV today evening in grand style in the Arabian sea. The vehicle will be revealed in front of the media today evening while the official launch with price announcement will take place next month.

By: | Updated: April 17, 2019 4:24:16 pm

Hyundai Venue India unveil today

Hyundai Venue is a big step taken in the direction towards connected vehicles. The Official unveiling of Hyundai Venue will be done amidst the Arabian sea in grand style at a cruise ship that will be on its way from Mumbai to Goa. The company has been teasing the Venue in its teaser video series in which the vehicle was seen undergoing test runs through multiple locations across India. Starting with the visuals, the Hyundai Venue gets sleek LED DRLs up front and these will surely remind you of the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. However, the biggest highlight of the SUV is the Blue Link technology that will give it a major edge in front of its competition. The technology gets 33 connected features and the interesting part is that out of these, 10 have been made India specific.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue India unveil today: Top features Maruti Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon miss out on

The Hyundai Venue is expected to get power from three engine options. These will come with choices of a six-speed manual and a seven-speed automatic DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) system. The upcoming Hyundai Venue will rub shoulders against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EoSport in the segment. The official launch of the Venue along with its price announcement will take place on 21st May.

Live Blog

Catch all the action from India unveil event of Hyundai Venue right here

16:24 (IST)17 Apr 2019
Hyundai Venue to be unveiled in grand style!

The Hyundai Venue compact SUV will break cover in grand style amid the Arabian sea. Being an important product for the brand, Hyundai has made a perfect setting for the unveiling of this SUV. The Hyundai Venue will be revealed on a cruise ship that is currently on its way to Mumbai to Goa. The Angriya cruise ship on which our colleague and other journalists friends are travelling is India's first luxury passenger cruise ship.

16:15 (IST)17 Apr 2019
Welcome to Hyundai Venue LIVE Blog

Hello folks! Welcome to the Hyundai Venue live blog. The highly awaited SUV is set to make its official debut today. In India, the vehicle will be revealed in grand style. Sit back, relax and enjoy the proceedings of the Venue India unveil event as we will be bringing you instant updates straight from the 'venue'.

The Hyundai Venue - India's first connected SUV will feel the heat from the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport in the segment. The compact SUV by Hyundai will get Blue Link technology with as many as 33 connectivity features out of which 10 are India specific. Looking at the comprehensive feature list, the Venue can be a game changer in its class if priced well.

RELATED VIDEOS