Hyundai Venue off to a great start with 15,000 bookings: When you can get yours

Korean automaker, Hyundai introduced its brand new global model, a sub-compact SUV called the Hyundai Venue in April 2019. Their Indian arm, Hyundai Motor India Limited launched the Venue in India with highly competitive pricing on May 22. The Venue has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 6.5 lakh for the base model, while the range-topping fully loaded model is priced at Rs 11.1 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan-India).

Hyundai has revealed that the manufacturer has already received 15,000 bookings for the new Venue and the manufacturer plans to full them starting June 2019. The Hyundai Venue has been launched in India with three engine options available in four trim levels; E, S, SX and SX(O)/SX+.

The engines that power the Hyundai Venue in India include a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that develops 83hp and 114Nm of torque. The engine will come with a 5-speed manual transmission. Hyundai also offers a new Kappa 1.0-litre turbocharged, 3-cylinder GDI petrol engine which is the flagship powertrain in the Venue. The engine develops 120bhp and 171Nm of torque. This new engine comes with a 6-speed manual or an option of a 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission, that is a unique offering in the segment. Hyundai also offers the Venue with a diesel engine which comes in the form of a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged unit that is tuned to put out 90hp and 219Nm of torque. This engine will only come with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Venue is the first connected internet enabled car in its segment, and that is fully manufactured in India. The Venue features an eSIM module that allows customers the available of Hyundai BlueLink through the internet that offers 33 connected features, 10 of which are India specific. The Venue rivals other sub-4 metre compact SUVs that include the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Tata Nexon, the Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport. However, none of the rivals offers such a wide range of features that Hyundai does with the Venue.