Hyundai Venue off to a flying start with 2,000+ bookings on first day! Next big blockbuster?

Hyundai India officially opened bookings for the all-new Venue sub-compact SUV at Rs 21,000 just yesterday and has now already counted over 2000 bookings for it. The very first sub-compact SUV in Hyundai's lineup, the Venue will also be India's first ever Internet-connected car, which means it'll come equipped with a Vodafone SIM card so as to perform smartphone-like functions.

When launched Hyundai Venue will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport, but in terms of features, it would go up against the larger MG Hector. Hyundai has said that the Venue will be equipped with a total of 33 connectivity features and 10 out of these have been developed specifically for the Indian passenger car market.

Hyundai Venue will come with some industry-first features like Vehicle Theft Tracking and Immobilisation for recovery of stolen vehicles. It also gets Speed Alert, Geo-Fence Alert, Panic Notification, and remote control functions like engine start/stop, climate control, horn honk, among others.

The major highlight of Hyundai BlueLink is an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone eSIM and a cloud-based voice recognition platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) company. With this, the Venue's navigation will also have real-time traffic and live local search.

Hyundai Venue BlueLink features explained: 10 India-exclusive among 33 new features!

In terms of powertrain, Hyundai Venue will come with three options - a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre petrol, and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 7-speed DCT, 6-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Venue might just be a blockbuster waiting to happen, owing to reasons more than one. To begin with, the sub-compact SUV segment is buzzing in India and the Venue will offer features the likes of Internet-connectivity that others in the competition simply do not have. Moreover, it will offer a good mix of engine and transmission options, so there will be a choice for a wider audience. It will all, however, depend on its price tag which will be revealed on 21 May.