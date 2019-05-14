Hyundai Venue now at dealerships: Launch of India’s first connected car on 21st May

The Hyundai Venue is all set to launch in India on the 21st of May this year. This is Hyundai's first attempt at a sub-4-meter compact SUV. It is going to sit below the Creta in the carmaker's portfolio in India. Its prices are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Its primary competition will include the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport. Ahead of the launch, units of this vehicle have started arriving at the dealerships. Images of the same were recently shared by Gagan Choudhary on his Facebook profile.

The Venue is entering quite late in a segment in which the competition has become quite fierce and existing players have already cemented their respective positions. As a result of this, Hyundai has announced that it's offering is going to get a whole array of segment first features. The one which has been highlighted the most is the 'BlueLink' connected car technology. Through this, you can remotely start and stop the engine, control the climate, horn and vehicle lights. In addition to this, in an event of vehicle theft, you can track the vehicle and immobilize the same. The SUV also offers an 8-inch touchscreen system which comes with Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity.

Other creature comforts that the Hyundai Venue is going to offer includes an electric sunroof, wireless charging, voice recognition system, rear air-con vents, an air purifier to name a few. In terms of safety, this SUV's top-spec variant will offer 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and camera, ESP and Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Brake Assist System to name a few.

The Hyundai Venue is going to offer two petrol and one diesel engine option. The petrol engine line-up consists of a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged unit. In addition to this, there will be a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated motor as well. The diesel engine is going to be a 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder unit. The 1.0-litre petrol and the 1.4-litre diesel engine are going to get a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The 1.2-litre petrol engine will get a 5-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, there will be a 7-speed DCT unit available with the 1.0-litre unit.

Image Source: Gagan Choudhary