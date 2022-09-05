Hyundai Venue N-Line vs Venue – Differences and similarities explained

Hyundai Venue N-Line vs Venue differences explained. We explain what remains the same and what has changed in the new Venue N-Line compared to the standard Hyundai Venue.

The new Hyundai Venue N-Line made its debut recently, a sportier version of the recently updated Venue sub-compact SUV. The new Hyundai Venue N-Line gets a host of updates compared to the standard version, while also sharing a lot in common. Let’s take a detailed look at the differences and similarities between the new Hyundai Venue N-Line and the standard Hyundai Venue.

Differences

Let’s start with the differences. The new N-Line gets a host of cosmetic updates, and the most noticeable is the red accents on the bumpers, doors, and roof rails, while also getting a front grille finished in dark chrome to enhance the sportiness of the SUV. The new Hyundai Venue N-Line gets new 16-inch alloy wheels along with red brake callipers.

Towards the rear, the Venue N-Line gets a spoiler and the most noticeable difference, a dual exhaust tip. The N-Line will be offered in Thunder Blue, Polar White, and Shadow Grey paint schemes with a black roof. The red accents continue on the inside with black seats with red stitching, red accents on the AC vents, and the seats.

In terms of power, the Hyundai Venue N-Line is offered with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine only. The engine makes 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque with the help of a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and it gets a slightly throatier exhaust. Also, the N-Line gets tweaked suspension and steering to give it a sportier character.

Similarities

In terms of similarities, the Hyundai Venue N-Line has the same dimensions as the standard Venue, while also sporting the same design elements such as headlights, tail lamps, and all the updates seen with the recently-launched Hyundai Venue.

The N-Line also gets the same interior features that consist of an 8-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and navigation, voice recognition, a digital instrument cluster, cruise control, rear AC vents, wireless phone charging, connected car tech, and more.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in September 2022: Grand Vitara, XUV400, Venue N Line & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.