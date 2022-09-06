Hyundai Venue N-Line vs competition price check. We compare the 2022 Hyundai Venue N-Line’s pricing against its competitors in the sub-4 metre SUV segment to see which of them is value for money.

The much-awaited Hyundai N-Line officially goes on sale from today, priced at Rs 12.16 lakh onwards ex-showroom. The new Hyundai N-Line is available in two variants, N6 and N8, the latter costing Rs 13.15 lakh ex-showroom. The 2022 Hyundai Venue N-Line is based on the recently updated Hyundai Venue and is powered by the company’s 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Compared to the standard Venue, the new Venue N-Line gets a host of visual updates such as red accents on the body, new alloy wheels, roof rails, a rear spoiler, dual exhausts, and a tweaked suspension to give it a sportier ride.

In this category, the Hyundai Venue N-Line’s primary rivals include the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite turbo, Renault Kiger, and the recently-launched Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Let’s compare the prices to see how the new Hyundai Venue N-Line stands against the competition.

Hyundai Venue N-Line vs Kia Sonet

Kia does not offer a sportier version of the Sonet like the N-Line, however, Hyundai’s sister company does offer the same engine specifications as the Venue N-Line — 1.0-litre turbo petrol mated to a DCT. The Kia Sonet with a similar setup is priced at Rs 11.55 lakh onwards, ~Rs 50,000 cheaper than the Venue N-Line.

Hyundai Venue N-Line vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza was launched recently in India with a host of updates that included design tweaks and tech upgrades. The new Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre engine and gets a new 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters, although there is no turbocharged version on offer.

The AT variants of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza are priced between Rs 10.96 lakh and 13.96 lakh ex-showroom, while the new Venue N-Line variants are priced between Rs 12.16 lakh and Rs 13.15 lakh ex-showroom, making the N-Line ~Rs 80,000 cheaper than the top=spec Brezza.

Hyundai Venue N-Line vs Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is the carmaker’s best-selling product and also India’s second-best-selling SUV last month after the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The Nexon gets a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine mated to a manual or an AMT, while the AMT versions are priced between Rs 9.24 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Venue N-Line vs Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 is a good option in the compact SUV segment, as it gets a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a manual or an AMT gearbox again, as there’s no DCT on offer. The Mahindra XUV300’s AMT range is priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and 12.30 lakh ex-showroom, making the top-spec XUV300 variant ~Rs 15,000 more than the entry-level Venue N-Line.

2022 Hyundai Venue N-Line vs Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger also gets a sportier turbocharged petrol variant that gets a 1.0-litre engine that makes 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, mated to a manual or a CVT gearbox. The automatic (CVT) variants are priced between Rs 9.82 lakh and Rs 10.62 lakh, priced considerably less than the Venue N-Line, however, the CVT gearbox is a let down compared to the Venue N-Line’s DCT gearbox.

2022 Hyundai Venue N-Line vs Nissan Magnite

Similar to the Renault Kiger, the Nissan Magnite also gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol variant that makes 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque with either a manual or a CVT gearbox. Prices for the CVT versions range between Rs 9.74 lakh and Rs 10.53 lakh, which are a lot more affordable than the Venue N-Line but get a CVT.