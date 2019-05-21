Hyundai Venue launched in India at Rs 6.50 lakh: Can it dethrone Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza?

The Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV has finally been launched in India. Set to compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300, the prices of what Hyundai calls India's first connected car, start from Rs 6.50 lakh for its base petrol variant. The top-of-the-line petrol variant with DCT transmission of the Venue is going to cost Rs 11.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This SUV comes in a total of 13 variants distributed across its petrol and diesel derivatives. As standard, there are S, E, SX, SX+ DCT, SX (Dual-Tone) and SX (O).

There are two petrol and one diesel engine on offer. The petrol line-up of this SUV consists of a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder unit. This engine is capable of churning out 83 bhp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine on offer as well. This unit can produce 120 bhp of power along with 171 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is a 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder unit. Is can produce 90 bhp of power along with 219 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox for the 1.2-litre petrol engine. The 1.0-litre petrol and the 1.4-litre diesel engines get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. In addition to this, there is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission available as well exclusively with the 1.0-litre unit. The Venue is termed to be Hyundai's smallest SUV by far. The 1.0-litre, turbo petrol, in its manual guise promises a fuel-efficiency figure of 18.27 km/l, while in the automatic guise, 18.15 km/l. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is good for 17.52 km/l. While the 1.4-litre diesel engine is going to offer a mileage of 23.70 km/l.

Also Watch: Hyundai Venue First Look

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is based on the same platform as that of the Hyundai i20. This SUV measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and 1,590 mm in height. The wheelbase of this car stands at 2,500 mm. Hyundai says that this SUV's body structure is made of 69% advanced high strength steel along with high strength steel.

The feature list of the Hyundai Venue includes LED daytime running lights, projector headlamps, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple Car Play, electric sunroof, wireless charging, air-purifier, rear AC vents, cooled glove box, cornering lamps to name a few. In addition to this, it comes with Hyundai's Bluelink connected car technology which offers a total of 33 features. Out of these, 10 are India specific. The list includes remote engine start-stop, remote climate control, real-time traffic information, vehicle theft notification, track and immobilize among others.

In terms of safety, the Venue comes as standard with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, day and night mirror, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing door lock, driver and passenger seat belt warning, high-speed alert system and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

The Venue is going to be offered with a total of 10 colour options, these include 7 single-tone colour options and 3 dual-tone colour scheme. These include 'Start Dust', 'Fiery Red', 'Polar White', 'Typhoon Silver', 'Deep Forest', 'Lava Orange' and 'Denim Blue' along with 'Denim Blue with Polar White roof', Polar White with Phantom Black roof' and 'Lava Orange with Phantom Black roof' respectively.