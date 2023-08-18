Hyundai isn’t offering the diesel powertrain with the Venue Knight Edition range.

After Creta and Alcazar, Hyundai Venue is the third model in the Korean brand’s lineup to offer a Knight Edition. Prices for the Knight Edition range of Venue start at Rs 10.00 lakh and go up to Rs 13.48 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Venue Knight Edition is available in three broad trims– S(O), SX and SX(O).

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: Exterior

Going with the tradition, the Knight Edition of Venue gets an all-black exterior theme including the front grille, ORVMs, shark-fin antenna, skid plates and alloy wheels/wheel covers dipped in black paint. Hyundai is offering Venue Knight Edition in four monotone and one dual tone colour options including Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Gray, Fiery Red and Fiery Red with Abyss Black.

Besides the new colour schemes, Hyundai offers exterior enhancements such as brass coloured inserts on front and rear bumpers, front wheels, and roof rail; a Knight emblem; Hyundai logo and Venue emblem finished in dark chrome, red front brake callipers; and body-coloured door handles.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: Interior, features

Cabin interiors of Venue Knight Edition resonate with its exterior thanks to an all-black cabin with brass coloured inserts including an exclusive black seat upholstery. Other additions include sporty metal pedals, and 3D designer. Equipment on Venue Knight Edition remains the same barring the addition of a dashcam with dual camera and automatic IRVMs on top-spec variants.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: Engine specs

Under its hood, Venue Knight Edition comes with two engine options– a 1.2-litre Kappa naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre GDi turbocharged petrol engine. The former kicks out 82 bhb and 114 Nm of peak torque while being paired exclusively with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The turbocharged motor, on the other hand, pumps out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are carried out either by a six-speed clutchless manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.