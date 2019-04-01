Hyundai Venue: Internet connectivity and top features that no other car in India has!

Hyundai Venue - the first ever sub-compact SUV in the manufacturer's lineup - is soon to be unveiled on 17th April at the upcoming New York Auto Show. Hyundai Motor India has said that it will be the country's first ever 'Smart Connected' SUV, so certainly it has some segment- and even industry-first features that will set it apart from its rivals in India. But what does 'Smart Connected' mean? How does it benefit the user, and how will it benefit the Venue to overcome strong competition from the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport? Let's break it down.

BlueLink technology

Hyundai Venue will be equipped with Hyundai's global BlueLink technology which means it will come with an in-built device powered by Vodafone eSIM and a cloud-based voice recognition platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence). BlueLink will allow the Venue to perform several segment-first functions.

Safety & security

Hyundai Venue will feature Auto Crash Notification (ACN), SOS/Emergency Assistance, and Roadside Assistance. It is the first car in India to feature a panic button, along with stolen vehicle tracking, notification, and immobilisation.

The inside rearview mirror will have three buttons on them - SOS, RSA (roadside assistance), and BlueLink (to call customer care). Roadside assistance button can be used to call for in case of a flat tyre, vehicle breakdown or towing, emergency fuel, and lost key. The Venue will also be the first in India to feature a panic button on the key fob.

Hyundai Venue (QXi) to be India's first connected car

Voice Recognition Features

Voice recognition can be used in Hyundai Venue to various functions ranging from making a call to handling navigation or media. There are also third-party functions like weather information and date/time.

Smartphone remote

Thanks to BlueLink tech, a user's smartphone will act as a remote for Hyundai Venue when paired with it. Through this remote, a driver can start/stop the engine remotely, adjust climate control, lock/unlock doors, honk horn or turn on light, check vehicle status, along with using Find My Car and Share My Car (app sharing) features.

Hyundai Venue to be India’s first ‘Smart Connected’ SUV: Vodafone Idea connectivity, panic button & lots more

Vehicle Relationship Management

Under this, Hyundai Venue will feature Auto DTC (diagnosis trouble codes) Check, Manual DTV Check, Monthly Health Report, Maintenance Alert, and Driving Information/Behaviour.

Location Based and Alert Services

Hyundai Venue customers will be able to use Push Maps by App and Push Maps by call centre, Real-time POI (point of interest) search, Real-time Traffic Information, and Share the Destination (from the app). Hyundai Venue will feature Geo-Fence (out of area) Alert, Speed Alert, Time Fencing Alert, Valet Alert, and Idle Alert.

Hyundai Venue will get a total of 33 connected car features, out of which Hyundai says 10 have been customised specifically for in the Indian car market. Hyundai will make the BlueLink tech available in its other products as well.