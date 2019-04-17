Hyundai Venue India unveil today: Top features Maruti Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon miss out on

The Hyundai Venue is all set to be unveiled today and the upcoming SUV was recently revealed through a billboard at Times Square. Earlier, the company had released the design sketches of the Venue that gave a clear idea of how the vehicle will look like. Up front, the Hyundai Venue gets sleek LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) while the headlamps are housed below and this set up will surely remind you of the Tata Harrier. The biggest highlight of the Hyundai Venue is the Blue Link technology that will make it India's first connected car. The tech will include a total of 33 features out of which 10 have been made India specific.

The upcoming Venue will come with some segment and India first features like Vehicle Theft Tracking along with Immobilisation for recovery of stolen vehicles. The car also gets Speed Alert, Geo-Fence Alert, Panic Notification and more. Since the vehicle will be connected to Internet, the navigation assist will show real-time traffic as well.

The upcoming Hyundai Venue will get power from three engine options., First, a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol is good for producing 100hp of power and 172Nm of torque. Second, there will be a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder petrol and last, a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine borrowed from the Verna. The 1.4-litre petrol and diesel motors are expected to be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine will likely come with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This will make the Venue the only compact SUV to feature a DCT automatic in its class.

The vehicle will locks horns against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon in the segment. More details on the upcoming Hyundai Venue to spill very soon, so stay tuned with us for all the action.