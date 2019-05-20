Hyundai Venue India launch tomorrow: Variant-wise features on India’s first Internet-connected car

Hyundai India is all set to launch a new sub-compact SUV in competition against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon on 21 May. The segment is currently buzzing as the sub-compact SUVs have found immense popularity in India for their higher ground clearance, more space along with compact dimensions and price tags. The Venue may be a little late in a segment that has been flourishing in India for years now, however, it's got several segment-, even industry-first features up its sleeve that should give it an edge over its competition.

What does an Internet-connected car mean?

Hyundai Venue will come equipped with an in-built device powered by a Vodafone eSIM which means the Venue will be able to perform several smartphone-like functions, for example, live traffic information. But that is just the beginning of the list of features. The Venue will boast of 33 connectivity features, 10 of which Hyundai says have been developed solely for the Indian market. Watch the video below or click the link for a detailed list of the connectivity features.

Hyundai Venue variant-wise features

Hyundai Venue will likely come in six variants - E, S, SX, SX+ DCT, and SX(O). According to a recent leak on TeamBHP forum, standard features across all variants will include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, air-conditioning, power windows, tilt adjustable steering wheel, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door lock, and ISOFIX child safety seat anchors.

In addition to these features, the S will likely get keyless entry, rear defogger, electric ORVMs, roof rails, front armrest, rear AC vents, a rear power outlet, cooled glove box, and 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity.

The SX could offer additional features like rearview camera, shark fin antenna, cruise control, electric sunroof and 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and more.

The SX+ DCT trim of Hyundai Venue will likely offer Smart Key with engine start/stop button, wireless charger, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, air purifier, ESC, Vehicle Stability Management/Hill Assist Control and brake assist. The top-spec SX (O) trim could be the only variant with six airbags, 60:40 split rear seat, rear wiper and washer and rear seat armrest with cup holder.

Hyundai Venue Features Explained through Animation:

Hyundai Venue engine options

Hyundai Venue will come with three engine options – a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol, a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol, and 1.4-litre four-cylinder diesel shared with the Verna. While the 1.0-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel engines will likely be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, the 1.2-litre petrol will come paired with a 5-speed manual. Additionally, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol may be available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Hyundai Venue BlueLink features explained: 10 India-exclusive among 33 new features!

Hyundai Venue safety features

In terms of safety, this SUV's top-spec variant will offer 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and camera, ESP and Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Brake Assist System to name a few.

Hyundai Venue expected price

As Hyundai's first attempt at a sub-4-meter compact SUV, the Venue will be positioned below the Creta in the manufacturer's portfolio in India. The ex-showroom prices are expected to start at about Rs 8 lakh and extend to Rs 11 lakh. Its primary competition will include Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport.