Hyundai Venue launched with clutchless manual transmission at Rs 9,99,990: DCT gets paddle shifters

Hyundai Venue is upping its game with the addition of the new clutch pedal free iMT tech with the 1.0 l T-GDi Petrol BS6 engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission that features an electromechanically actuated clutch.

By:Updated: Jul 22, 2020 12:56 PM

Hyundai venue with clutchless manual transmission iMT sport

Hyundai Venue has already seen substantial success in the Indian car market which happens to adore its compact SUVs and to top that, the Venue offers Internet connectivity features. And now, Hyundai has launched the Venue with an IMT gearbox which has made plenty of headlines lately – thanks to the upcoming Kia Sonet. Hyundai Venue will offer clutchless driving experience in two of its variants – SX and SX(O), and also in Sport Trim on SX & SX(O). Hyundai Venue 1.0L petrol iMT is priced at Rs 9,99,990 for the SX variant and Rs 11,08,500 for the SX(O).

Hyundai’s new clutch pedal free iMT technology will be available with the Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi Petrol BS6 engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission that features an electro-mechanically actuated clutch. This means the mechanism remains similar to a manual transmission, however, the driver is not required to press the clutch to shift gears, hence allowing a two-pedal system.

Hyundai venue with clutchless manual transmission sport trim

FUNCTIONING OF INTELLIGENT MANUAL TRANSMISSION (iMT)

Hyundai’s iMT technology features a Transmission Gear Shift (TGS) lever with Intention Sensor, Hydraulic Actuator and Transmission Control Unit (TCU). The TCU receives a signal from TGS Lever Intention Sensor, indicating a driver’s desire to change gears.

It then sends a signal to engage Hydraulic Actuator forming Hydraulic Pressure. Hydraulic Pressure is then sent to Concentric Slave Cylinder (CSC) through Clutch Tube. Concentric Slave Cylinder uses this pressure to control the clutch and pressure plate, thereby engaging and disengaging the clutch.

hyundai venue prices

Hyundai Venue Sport trim

Furthermore, Hyundai Venue Sport trim will come with the option of the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 engine (6MT) and the Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi Petrol BS6 engine (iMT/ 7DCT).

VENUE ENGINE OPTIONSPOWER (hp/rpm)TORQUE
(Nm/rpm)		SXSX+SX(O)
Sport Trim
Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi Petrol BS6118.4/6,000171.6/ 1,500 ~ 4,000iMT7DCTiMT
1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel BS698.6/4,000240/1,500 ~ 2,7506MT6MT

 

Also read: Kia Sonet India debut on 7 August: Features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Hyundai Venue Sport trim will also offer Paddle Shifters with the Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi Petrol BS6 engine paired with a 7DCT that is available on SX+ trim. The Sport trim gets a new dual-tone Titan Grey with Phantom Black Roof colour option. Additionally, it also has a dual-tone Polar White with Phantom Black Roof colour option.

Considering customer demand, Hyundai has launched a new S+ trim for the Venue with the Kappa 1.2 l Petrol BS6 engine with 5MT. The new variant gets projector headlamps & projector fog lamps, LED tail lamp, and 20.32 cm touchscreen display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

