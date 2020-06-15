Hyundai Venue Flux Edition introduced: What’s new on the funky SUV

Hyundai has introduced a new funky variant of the Venue compact-SUV in South Korea offering a new look that makes it youthful and charming, while also maintaining Hyundai’s elegant demeanour. No word about its arrival in India as yet, but we would love to see it driving on Indian streets for sure.

By:Published: June 15, 2020 5:51 PM

The Hyundai Venue made its global debut internationally in the US and was subsequently introduced in India on the very same day in April 2019. The Hyundai Venue went on sale soon after its debut and has become quite a popular choice worldwide and in India amongst customers looking for an entry-level compact SUV. The India-Spec model was significantly different from the international-spec Venue in order to meet Indian norms and requirements. The India-spec vehicle is a sub-4 metre compact-SUV, while the international model is a slightly bigger car. The Venue is on sale in multiple markets across the world, but Hyundai decided that in its home market, the Venue needed some funkiness to it, and cater to a more youthful crowd, the demographic the Venue was initially intended for.

Also Read How the Hyundai Venue in US and India are different?

While the Hyundai Venue, whether India or international-spec, already features a funky design, in the South Korean market, Hyundai has introduced the Hyundai Venue Flux. A new variant in the line up with features a new hot-stamped front grille that is significantly different from the standard grid-style grille. The Hyundai Venue Flux’s fascia also gets some additional changes like the bright acid-green accents which can also be found in many places around the car. The vehicle showcased by Hyundai is draped in a grey base colour, with the acid-green accents on the front and rear bumpers, wheel arches, side skirts, ORVMs, and the roof. The interior has also not been spared with the greenery. The seats are wrapped in grey and black upholstery with acid-green piping and the same accents are found the one dash as well.

While Hyundai India does offer many colour options along with contrast roof colours. There has been no word on the Venue Flux edition being offered in India as yet. The India-spec Hyundai venue is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, offered with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. Additionally, there is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with a 5-speed manual only and the 1.5-litre diesel with the 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Hyundai Venue rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V and the Mahindra XUV300. Kia and Toyota are also working to introduce their own versions of a sub-compact SUV to compete in the same segment. Near the festive season, Kia will introduce the Sonet based on the same platform as the Venue, while Toyota will introduce what is expected to be called the Urban Cruiser based on the Vitara Brezza.

