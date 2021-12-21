Hyundai Venue facelift mule shows updated tail lamps: Spotted testing on foreign soil

New test mule of the Hyundai Venue is spotted on foreign shores with a set of sharper LED tail lamps and redesigned alloy wheels. The global unveil is likely to happen by sometime next year.

The Hyundai Venue is a part of the top-selling sub-4m compact SUV list. Launched in the country in 2019, the Venue is quite a common sight on the Indian roads. That being said, it is now ready to receive a mid-life update by sometime next year. Earlier, a test mule of the facelifted model was spotted on the test. However, another mule has been captured in the camera. It gives a glimpse of the updated tail lamps, which are sharper and sleeker than those of the outgoing model’s.

With a closer look, it can be concluded that the test mule also gets an updated boot lid and rear bumper. Moreover, because the new tail lamps look sharp, the rear facet is likely to don an athletic appeal in the facelifted avatar. The alloy wheel design is revised too. And the overall silhouette feels more pronounced with these changes. On the front end, the facelifted Hyundai Venue is assumed to come with a reworked fascia.

The vertically-split architecture for the headlamps will remain intact. However, a new grille could make its way to the Venue’s face with the parametric LED DRLs. The front bumper will also be a revised unit. On the whole, the exterior design of the Venue facelift will follow the same suit as the company’s other models – Creta facelift and 2022 Tucson. Changes on the inside will be restricted to the inclusion of a few more features, along with a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen on the range-topping trim.

For the powertrain options, the list is likely to remain the same. The test mule is seen with a dual-tip exhaust muffler. It projects that the Venue will continue to sell with the 1.0L turbo-petrol unit. In the Indian market, it can also be bought with a 1.5L oil burner and a 1.2L NA petrol motor. Expect the prices to be hiked by a margin when the facelifted Hyundai Venue goes on sale in India.