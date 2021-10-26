Hyundai Venue facelift caught on test overseas: India launch likely by next year

The Hyundai Venue facelift has been spotted on test in the carmaker’s homeland - South Korea, draped under heavy camouflage. The compact SUV will soon be seen donning a fresh appeal.

Back in 2019, when the Hyundai Venue made its debut in the Indian market, the compact SUV took the throne away from the segment best-seller. Even today, it manages to clock decent numbers on the sales tally. Hyundai, however, is planning to give it a mid-life refresh. Pictures of the test mule of the facelifted Hyundai Venue have surfaced on the internet. The vehicle was caught on test in South Korea, donning heavy camo. Well, this is somewhat of a surprise, as we recently shared the teaser images of the Hyundai Creta facelift.

The design for the most part would remain the same, as the company will not be fiddling around with the bodyshell. The cosmetic updates will be limited to a revised front-end and rear facet. A parametric grille with integrated LED DRLs like the latest Tucson is likely to be seen here. For the rear fascia, a slightly revised boot lid and updated tail lamps are likely to be on the cards. The repositioning of the LED DRLs is assumed to give the Venue a beefier appeal. A new design for the alloy wheels will also be seen on the Hyundai Venue facelift.

Moving on the inside, the dashboard might remain unchanged. Nevertheless, additional features will be seen. Hyundai is known for offering its vehicles with a slew of best- & first-in-segment features, and something similar could be noted on the Venue facelift as well. As of now, the brand is tight-lipped, and hence, expect more details around the unveiling. Talking of its launch timeline, it is expected to make its way to the dealerships before the Creta facelift’s arrival.

Under the hood, engine options will remain unchanged – 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbocharged petrol, and 1.5L turbocharged diesel. Also, the same set of gearbox options will be carried forward – 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT. The facelifted model will come at a slight premium over the prices of the outgoing model. Currently, the prices for the Hyundai Venue start from Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

