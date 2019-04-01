Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment

Hyundai Venue is set to be launched in India in May and the hype surrounding the sub-compact SUV is due to multiple reasons with the prime one being it is going to be India's first connected car. The company has been showing the vehicle in its teaser video series in which the car can be seen being tested across different locations in India. Speaking of the pictures, the Hyundai Venue SUV gets a large grille up front with chrome highlights. The said portion of the SUV has some major resemblance with that of the Hyundai Kona SUV while the rear end will remind you of the Hyundai Carlino concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2016.

Hyundai Venue rear (Image Source: Team-BHP)

The Venue gets sleek LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) just like the ones that you must have seen on the Tata Harrier. In the company's latest teaser video, the Hyundai Venue was seen with square DRLs that look good for a change. One can also see the same diamond cut alloy wheels that have seem to have been borrowed from the 2019 Hyundai Creta. The fit and finish inside the cabin of the Hyundai Venue looks top notch with a large touchscreen infotainment system taking the center stage. One can also see a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls.

Hyundai Venue cabin (Image Source: Team-BHP)

The cabin of the spied unit appears to be of the 1.0-litre petrol variant that will come with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission system. Apart from this, the Hyundai Venue will come with a 1.4-litre petrol and a 1.4-litre diesel engine option. Hyundai is promoting the car as a connected vehicle and Express Drives was the first publication that revealed the features of the upcoming SUV. Some noteworthy features on the upcoming Hyundai Venue include push maps through call center, alert for tampering, panic button, remote immobilisation and lots more.

Hyundai Venue alloy wheels (Image Source: Team-BHP)

The upcoming Hyundai Venue will primarily go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport in the segment. The Hyundai Venue will be launched in India in May 2019 with an official unveil scheduled on 17th April. More on this to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates. Meanwhile, what do you think about the Hyundai Venue? Let us know in the comments section below.

Image Source: Team-BHP