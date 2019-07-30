Hyundai Venue crosses 50,000 bookings: 35% opt for DCT variants

In 60 days of its launch, the Hyundai Venue has clocked more than 50,000 bookings in India. The sub-4-meter compact SUV, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon, falls in-between the price range of Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom). At the moment, the smallest SUV from the South Korean automaker is averaging a monthly sales figure of around 8,000 units and the company has delivered 18,000 units of this SUV since its launch. According to Hyundai, about 35 per cent of the total bookings has been made for DCT variants. Out of all the Hyundai Venue' delivered till now, 55 per cent were equipped with Blue Link connected car technology.

Commenting on the milestone, Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said that Hyundai Venue has been able to strike a chord with the iGen customers who seek future technology, Space, Comfort, Safety and Ergonomics with new-age style. We are extremely overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response and milestone created by VENUE with 50,000 bookings within sixty days of launch. We are glad that Indian customers have shown their faith in the Blue Link Connected Technology as out of the total VENUE delivered so far, over 55% of the cars are Blue Link Enabled Variant. Out of the 50,000 bookings, over 35% of customers have preferred the Hyundai’s in house Best in Segment -DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) Technology.

Hyundai Venue comes with two petrol and one diesel engine option. The petrol line-up of this compact SUV consists of a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder unit and a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged unit. The diesel engine line-up comes with a 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine. The transmission line-up of the Hyundai Venue includes a 5-speed manual gearbox for the 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 6-speed manual transmission for the 1.0-litre petrol and the 1.4-litre diesel engine. The 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is also available with a Dual-Clutch automatic Transmission as well.