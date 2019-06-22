Hyundai Venue crosses 33,000 bookings, 1000 deliveries within one month of India launch

Hyundai Venue was launched in India a month ago and has already racked up 33,000 bookings and 2 lakh inquiries. Hyundai has also said that 1000 units of the Venue have been delivered in a month across India. The Venue is the very first sub-compact SUV in Hyundai's global lineup. The segment it has entered is already abuzz in India and to top it up, Hyundai Venue is also the first car in the country to feature Internet-connectivity, which gives it an edge over its competitors like the segment-leader Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport.

The highlight of the features on board the Venue is Hyundai's global technology BlueLink with an in-built device powered by Vodafone eSIM and a cloud-based voice recognition platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) company. BlueLink has 33 safety, convenience and vehicle management features of which Hyundai says 10 have been developed specifically for the Indian market.

Hyundai Venue comes with some industry-first features like Vehicle Theft Tracking and Immobilisation for recovery of stolen vehicles. It also gets Speed Alert, Geo-Fence Alert, Panic Notification, and remote control functions like engine start/stop, climate control, horn honk, among others. Thanks to the Internet connection, the navigation on the Venue has live traffic information.

The Venue gets two petrol and one diesel engine options. The petrol line-up includes a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine that makes 83 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque and a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 120 bhp and 171 Nm of torque. The diesel trim is powered by a 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder unit that makes 90 bhp and 219 Nm of torque.

Transmission options include a 5-speed manual for the 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 6-speed manual transmission for the 1.0-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel engines as standard. Additionally, the 1.0-litre unit exclusively gets a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission

The prices of the Hyundai Venue start from Rs 6.50 lakh for the base petrol variant. The top-of-the-line petrol variant with DCT transmission of the Venue is priced at Rs 11.10 lakh. The base diesel variant of the Venue retails at Rs 7.75 lakh, while the top-end diesel carries a price tag of Rs 10.84 lakh. Prices are ex-showroom.

Hyundai Venue has so far been a promising offering for the South Korean manufacturer as it enters a passenger car segment which is already quite popular in India for sub-compact SUVs offer the design and appeal of an SUV, along with which they offer compact dimensions and hence ease of driving and better space compared to a hatchback.