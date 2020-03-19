Hyundai Venue BS6 1.5-litre diesel specifications out: Less power than Nexon, XUV300

The Hyundai Venue 1.5-litre BS6 diesel is priced approximately Rs 25,000 over that of the BS4 version but brings in more power and torque.

By:Published: March 19, 2020 12:30:57 PM

Hyundai has finally introduced the Seltos-derived 1.5-litre diesel engine in its line-up. While the carmaker did send out a release a couple of months ago about the BS6 Venue, there were no details about the engine line-up. We know for sure that there is no power loss or gain from the 1.2-litre as well as 1.0-litre petrol engines. However, there was the fact that the 1.4-litre CRDi was replaced and the 1.5-litre engine was added. The power, as well as torque numbers though, were unknown. Hyundai has now revealed the power and torque numbers of the Venue.

The Venue 1.5-litre diesel makes 100hp of power and 240Nm of torque. The gearbox is a 6-speed manual. For the Venue diesel, there is no automatic option, something Hyundai might introduce at a later date. No claimed mileage numbers are available at the moment, though we will update it once we have more clarity on the same.

The Hyundai Venue is the company’s stab at the sub-4m segment in India. The Venue is feature-loaded and is India’s first connected sub-4m SUV. It competes with the Honda WR-V, the Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV300. It must be noted that the Nexon, as well as XUV300 1.5-litre diesel engines, make more power and torque than the Venue. Both the competitors also offer a 6-speed AMT as an option.

The majority of Hyundai’s diesel range will now run on the same 1.5-litre BS6 diesel. In the Creta, it makes 115hp of power whereas in the upcoming Elantra, it is expected to make a slightly higher number. The same 6-speed manual is also shared with all the engines. The state of tune the engine is running in the Venue, is its lowest yet. Prices of the BS6 1.5-litre engined Venue start from Rs 8.08 lakh – Rs 11.39 lakh, ex-showroom. This is approximately Rs 25,000 over that of the BS4 model.

