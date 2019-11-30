Hyundai Venue gets blockbuster response: Bookings reach 1 lakh mark!

The Hyundai Venue has received a steeler response in India. The South-Korean automaker has now revealed that the Venue will close the commercial year 2019 with 1 lakh bookings. Hyundai is going to launch the Venue in South Africa on December 2nd. For this, the company has already exported 1,400 units. Hyundai has also revealed that the left-hand drive version of the Venue is under development. These models will then be exported to Gulf, African and Latin American countries. The Hyundai Venue has launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 6.50 lakh with its range-topping variant retailing at Rs 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom). In sync with the huge demand, the country has not yet increased the prices of the same.

The Hyundai Venue is available with petrol as well as diesel engine options. These engines have been introduced in BS4 configuration and are yet to be upgraded to meet the new emission regulations. The petrol derivatives are available with two engine options. There is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder engine which is good for 82 hp of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, three-cylinder unit also on offer which is good for 120 hp of power and 118 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is a 1.4-litre, turbocharged, 4-cylinder unit which is good for 89 hp of power and 220 Nm of peak torque.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine is available only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.4-litre turbo-diesel. on the other hand, get a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. There is also a 7-speed DCT on offer with the 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol.

The Hyundai Venue competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV300. Since its launch, the Venue has been making a continuous appearance in the list of top-10 best selling cars every month. At one point, its sales surpassed that of the current leader in the sub-compact SUV segment i.e. the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.