Hyundai Venue bookings to open on 2nd May: Here’s how much to pay

Hyundai Venue, the South Korean automaker's first sub-compact offering is all set to make its official debut in India on the 21st May this year. Its prices are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). As a result of this, it is going to face competition from the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV300. Hyundai has made sure that their baby SUV gets all the kit needed in order to make its mark in a highly competitive segment.

According to our dealer sources, official bookings for the Venue will commence from 2nd May 2019. Interested customers can book this sub-compact SUV at a token amount of Rs 25,000 at their nearest Hyundai showroom. Hyundai has unveiled this vehicle in India last week and also at the New York Auto show simultaneously. The company has also shared technical specifications and has also given us a minor glimpse of the various attributes of the vehicle.

The Venue is going to offer three engine options. These will include two petrol and one diesel offering. The petrol engine portfolio will include a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged engine churning out 120 BHP along with 171 Nm of peak torque. Along with this, there will be a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated unit on offer as well. The latter is going to churn out 83 BHP along with 114 Nm of peak torque. The 1.0-litre petrol engine will get a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard with a 7-speed DCT as an option. The 1.2-litre petrol engine will get a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Venue is going to get a 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine. This is the same unit which is also available on the Hyundai Creta. This oil-burner is good for 80 BHP along with 219 Nm of peak torque. This engine is going to get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard.

One of the biggest highlights of the Hyundai Venue is going to be its Bluelink connected car technology. In total, it offers 33 features out of which 10 are going to be exclusive for the Indian market. These include live vehicle tracking, remote immobilization, vehicle health monitoring, remote temperature control and voice-activated navigation to name a few.