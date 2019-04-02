Hyundai Venue Bluelink technology showcase on 9th April: Everything on India’s first connected car

Hyundai Venue will make its official debut on 17th April with the launch slated for sometime in May. We recently broke the news about the features of the Venue that is going to be India's first connected car. This technology will be making its global debut across the world and India will also get it with the Venue. The Bluelink technology will bring with it multiple segment and India first features that will give the Hyundai Venue an edge over its rivals. Going into the details, the Hyundai Venue will come with Vehicle Relationship management service and as the name suggests, it will record the driver's driving behaviour to offer additional information.

Apart from this, the owner of the Hyundai Venue will be able to track the live location of his or her vehicle through the mobile app. Another interesting feature is the push maps through call center in which the driver can ask Hyundai call center for a specific location which will then be pushed in his or her car. The Hyundai Venue will also come with a remote immobilisation feature. The said feature will automatically shut down the engine whenever and wherever the car comes to a halt in case of a theft. There will also be a panic button located on the key fob. By pressing it, the car will automatically call four predefined numbers in order to alert them of an emergency situation along with the location.

Another noteworthy feature on the upcoming Hyundai Venue is the alert services that allows the driver to set speed limits, time limits, valet alert along with area limits. In case of any breach, the car owner will get an alert on his or her phone immediately. The upcoming Hyundai Venue will compete with the likes of Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates.