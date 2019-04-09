Hyundai Venue BlueLink features explained: 10 India-exclusive among 33 new features!

Hyundai is all set to take the wraps off its all-new and first-ever sub-compact SUV called Venue on 17th April. And today, the manufacturer released the first sketches of the exterior and in interior design allowing a better perspective on what to expect. When launched Hyundai Venue will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport, but in terms of features, it would go up against the larger MG Hector. Hyundai has said that the Venue will be equipped with a total of 33 connectivity features and 10 out of these have been developed specifically for the Indian passenger car market.

The manufacturer says that the compact SUV will be India's first ever 'Smart Connected' SUV featuring advanced connectivity tech called 'Hyundai BlueLink'. The major highlight of Hyundai BlueLink is an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone eSIM and a cloud-based voice recognition platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) company. With this, the Venue's navigation will also have real-time traffic and live local search.

Hyundai BlueLink Connectivity features:

Safety & Security: Auto Crash Notification, SOS/Emergency Assistance, Roadside Assistance, Panic Notification, Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Stolen Vehicle Notification, and Stolen Immobilisation.

Remote: Remote Engine Start/Stop, Remote Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn Honk & Light, Remote Vehicle Status, Find My Car, and Share My Car.

VRM (Vehicle relational Management): Auto DTC Check, Manual DTC CHeck, Monthly Health Report, and Maintenance Alert.

LBS (Location Based Services): Push Map to Car from App, Push Maps Call Centre, Live POI Search, Live Traffic Information, Schedule Linked Destination setting, and Location Sharing.

Besides the aforementioned features, Hyundai BlueLink will provide 10 India-specific services:

VRM - Driving Information/Behaviour.

LBS - Share the Destination (from device), Real-time vehicle tracking (from app), and Share and track vehicle location by family (from app).

Alert Services: Geo-Fence Alert, Speed Alert, Time Fencing Alert, Valet Alert, and Idle Alert. AI (Artificial Intelligence): Voice Recognition - Indian English.