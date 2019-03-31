Use your smartphone as remote for your car: Hyundai Venue BlueLink Connectivity features explained

Hyundai Venue, the first ever sub-compact SUV in the manufacturer's lineup, is all set to be unveiled on 17th April at the New York Motor Show. Before its global debut though, Hyundai has let out some details about the new compact SUV's connectivity features. Hyundai says the Venue will be India's first 'Smart Connected' SUV with Hyundai's BlueLink technology which will allow a smartphone to be used as a remote for the car.

Hyundai BlueLink Connectivity:

Safety & Security: Auto Crash Notification, SOS/Emergency Assistance, Roadside Assistance, Panic Notification, Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Stolen Vehicle Notification, and Stolen Immobilisation.

Remote: Remote Engine Start/Stop, Remote Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn Honk & Light, Remote Vehicle Status, Find My Car, and Share My Car.

VRM (Vehicle relational Management): Auto DTC Check, Manual DTC CHeck, Monthly Health Report, Maintenance Alert, and Driving Information/Behaviour.

LBS (Location Based Services): Push Map to Car from App, Push Maps Call Centre, Live POI Search, Live Traffic Information, Share the Destination, Live Car Tracking, Destination Set in Link with Schedule, and Location Sharing.

Alert Services: Geo-Fence Alert, Speed Alert, Time Fencing Alert, Valet Alert, and Idle Alert. AI (Artificial Intelligence): Voice Recognition - Indian English.

Hyundai BlueLink is Hyundai's global technology which will be introduced in India with a total of 33 safety, convenience and vehicle management features. Hyundai says that BlueLink will bring in a new era of connected vehicles in India.

The major highlight of Hyundai BlueLink is an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone eSIM and a cloud-based voice recognition platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) company. With this, the Venue's navigation will also have real-time traffic and live local search. The Venue will be the first in India to feature a panic button on the key fob.