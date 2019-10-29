Hyundai Venue-based Kia sub-compact SUV spied: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rival in making!

Kia is currently observing an overwhelming response for its maiden product in India i.e. the Seltos. Banking on this positive response, the Hyundai owned South Korean carmaker has decided to introduce the Carnival, which is a premium MPV, in the Indian market. It will compete in the same segment as the Toyota Innova and is expected to be launched sometime during the first half of 2020. After this, the brand will introduce 4 more new products in our country at a gap of six months each. And the first one amongst these is going to be a sub-4-meter compact SUV based on the Hyundai Venue. This new mass-market offering from Kia will be introduced during the second half of 2020. The project seems to be in the final stages of development as a test mule of the same has been recently spotted testing in Delhi and its video was uploaded on the YouTube channel 'Born Creator'.

Officially, little is known about Kia's upcoming sub-4-meter offering. What is confirmed is that it will be using the same underpinnings as that of the Hyundai Venue. The test mule seen in the images is covered under heavy camouflage. And hence, it would be difficult to comment on its design details. However, we can still see a familiar Hyundai/Kia side profile with a thick C-Pillar.

At the back, this SUV gets LED tail-lamps. There is a shark-fin antenna on offer. Silver-coloured roof-rails will also be offered. The front fascia of Kia new sub-4-meter SUV will feature the carmaker's Tiger-nose grille. Top-spec models are likely to come with LED headlamps. Taking the Seltos into consideration, expect the cabin of this new offering to be quite decently equipped.

Kia's new sub-4-meter SUV is likely to get the same engine line-up as the Hyundai Venue. This means that the petrol derivative will get a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged unit tuned to produce 120 hp of power along with 118 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, base and mid-spec trims could be offered with a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine good for 82 hp along with 115 Nm of peak torque.

The diesel derivatives are going to get a 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine capable of churning out 89 hp of power along with 220 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual for the 1.2-litre petrol and a 6-speed manual for the 1.0-litre petrol and the 1.4-litre diesel engine. In addition to this, there could be a 7-speed DCT with the petrol derivative on offer as well.

Image Credits: Born Creator/YouTube