Hyundai Venue, a tactical technology bomb in the sub-compact SUV segment

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently unveiled the all-new Venue SUV along with its 33 new features, 10 of which have been developed exclusively for India. Some of these features are so advanced that only cars such as the BMW 7 Series have them. This clearly means that the Venue has the potential to transform the sub-compact SUV space. Hence, it is no less than a tactical warhead, which is designed to transform the face of the battlefield. With the Venue set to be launched next month, we take a look at what exactly is a connected car and what kind of features are available on the first ever made-in-India connected SUV making it a true internet car.

The brand new Hyundai Venue is scheduled to be launched in May 2019 to take on its rivals in the sub-compact SUV space in India. The list of rivals is quite strong in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV300. In order to set itself apart and meet the expectations of the modern and active customer, the Venue is the first ever connected SUV and will be locally manufactured in India. These features are aimed at making the car safer, convenient, practical, and offer various vehicle Management Relationship Services with their new ‘Hyundai Blue Link’ technology. The Hyundai connected car technology “Blue Link” will open a portal of newer experiences for users to have a quality time along with a safer and entertaining cabin experience.

What is a connected car?

A connected car is essentially a vehicle which is equipped with internet access and sometimes also features wireless local area network. With internet access, vehicles are enabled to communicate and exchange data with other devices inside and outside the vehicle and provide additional benefits to the driver, which can prove to be a huge boon in various situations compared to traditional vehicles.

Are they offered in other vehicles?

While the genesis of the technology can be traced back to the turn of this millennium, it only came into mass production in 2014 with 4G LTE high-speed internet access. However, until now, these connected features have only been available in premium or luxury vehicles in global markets, some of which have been available in India as well, albeit, restricted to the premium car segment and with limited functionalities. Now Hyundai will offer the technology for the first time in a locally manufactured mass-market car with the launch of the Venue in India.

How does it work?

In the Hyundai Venue, the Hyundai Blue Link system has an in-built device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Company. The system uses a ‘Vehicle to Cloud’ (V2C) set up and the technology exchanges information about and for applications of the vehicle with a cloud system. In addition, the technology allows the car and the driver to automatically connect to representatives at a call centre for convenience and safety features as well. Hyundai will offer the Blue Link technology for free for the first three years of the vehicle’s ownership following which it will be offered as a subscription-based service for a small amount, which will basically cover the data charges.

What does the connected Hyundai Venue offer?

The Hyundai Blue Link will enable numerous safety, security, remote operation, vehicle relationship management, location-based services, alert services and artificial intelligence in the Venue. The 33 connected features in the new Venue can be accessed through the vehicle's Human Machine Interface (HMI) or through the smartphone app. 10 of these features are India specific in order to make the venue more convenient, practical, safer and attractive for Indian buyers. The Indian specific features include – Driving Information/Behaviour, Share The Destination, Real Time Vehicle Tracking, Vehicle Location Sharing, Geo-fence Alert, Speed Alert, Time Fencing Alert, Valet Alert, Idle Alert and Voice Recognition (Indian English). Additionally, the Auto Crash Notification, SOS/Emergency Assistance and Road Side Assistance features will also be tailored for the Indian market.

Why are connected cars important?

By 2020, new innovations will try and achieve full integration of smartphone applications with the vehicle. The connected car is a modern phenomenon which is slowly becoming vital to our daily commutes, making it safer and more convenient in the process. With the technology now trickling down into smaller vehicles, this will allow the mass market to gain access to the growing advancements of the technology in modern vehicles. The connected car is the future and it is capable of enabling competencies in the inevitable world of autonomous transportation and transform the way we commute on a daily basis.

What's really special is the fact that such futuristic technologies are being introduced in India in a mass-market sub-compact SUV. So, still want to get an existing model or do you want to wait for India's first connected vehicle, the Hyundai Venue?