Hyundai Venue: 6 connected segment-first features and how they improve daily life

Hyundai India is gearing up for the arrival of their brand new sub-compact SUV, the Hyundai Venue. Hyundai is betting on a long list of innovative connected features the Venue will be equipped with, to set itself apart from the competition and gather the attention of the consumer. The Hyundai Venue will be launched on May 21 and will be offered with a diesel, and two petrol engines with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine making its debut in India. The small capacity motor will also offer the option of an automatic DCT. In addition to the mechanicals, Venue will be offered with ‘Hyundai Blue Link’ which supports 33 connected features using an in-built device powered by an eSIM and cloud-based voice recognition. The features can be used through the car’s infotainment system or through a mobile app.

All these features will be offered for the first time in a car that is completely manufactured in India and built for the mass market. Ten of these are specifically designed for India. These features will advance safety and security, with remote access, location-based services, alert services and Artificial Intelligence (AI). But, how do these features work and impact the daily life of the user of the Hyundai Venue?

Safety

Being a connected vehicle, the Venue will be able to offer some features that would be traditionally impossible. When it comes to new safety tech, the Venue features four vital features that are; Auto Crash Notification, SOS/Emergency Assistance, Road Side Assistance, and Panic Notification. This means that firstly in the event of a minor or major crash, the car will automatically initiate a call to the call centre using the infotainment system for assistance. If required, it will summon emergency services and alert the authorities as well. Additionally, the driver will have three buttons located on the inside rear-view mirror. These buttons will allow the occupants of the car to send out an SOS for emergency services, or a panic SOS that sends the registered mobile number emergency contact details of the local area and begins flashing the lights and honking to gather others attention. A third button is designated for Road Side Assistance which alerts the call centre to dispatch the support if the vehicle breaks down. While these systems will be offered internationally, these features have been tailored for Indian requirements.

Security

The Hyundai Venue’s security features enable support to the owner in the event of the vehicle being stolen. If the system gets triggered that the vehicle has been stolen, the Burglar Alarm sends an alert to the owner’s phone and allow them to check the vehicle’s status. Blue Link will also allow the owner of the vehicle along with the authorities to track the location of the stolen car. If you equip your car with the new 1.0-litre turbo petrol Kappa engine, you can even immobilise the motor remotely using Blue Link in the event of a theft.

Remote Operation

The eSIM embedded in the car allows for 4G connectivity at all times, meaning the car is always connected to the internet. Using the cloud-based system, the owner can stop and start the car remotely through the smartphone app and also manage the climate control. This can come in handy especially when in cold conditions if you want to warm up the engine before you head out to the car and also warm up the cabin, or cool it down the cabin in the summer before you set off. Through the app, you can remotely lock and unlock the car, initiate honking and flashing to find it in a lost parking lot, check the status of the vehicle and locate where the car is parked via GPS.

Location Based Services

The Venue’s Location Based Services enables the driver to not take his eyes off the road, nor take their hands off the wheel. The driver can raise a call to the call centre and request to push maps and navigation to their desired destination into the car’s infotainment system, share that location to others should you require, request for live traffic information for faster routes, track the location of the vehicle in real time on the mobile app, and also pre-schedule routes and destinations to calendar events on your smartphone.

Alert Services

A large section of Indians prefers to be chauffer driven no matter the size of the car, which is why the Alert services are one of the features specific to the Indian market. So, should you give your vehicle to your chauffeur while you’re busy at work or at a family event or even relaxing at home, the mobile app will allow you to restrict the car to a certain distance radius. If the car leaves that designated radius, you will get a mobile alert. Similar restrictions can be placed on the speed, time duration or a maximum set idle time. It even features a Valet Alert to let you know similar details, should you hand over your vehicle to the valet.

Artificial Intelligence

The vehicle’s AI system is one that has been tailored specifically for India. The system features voice recognition software designed for Indian-English. Enabling Indian-English allows for seamless voice command interaction with the AI to navigate through the infotainment system. The system features Natural Language Understanding which removes the requirement of remembering specific commands for the user, instead, it works like a conversational system similar to the ones found on modern smartphones like Apple’s Siri.

All of these connected features will be offered for the first three years from the date of purchase of the vehicle, after which Hyundai will offer it on a subscription basis. The Hyundai Venue is aimed to be a game-changer in India, especially the segment. The Venue seems like a good proposition with its offering against its rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Tata Nexon the Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300. The venue is expected to be priced competitively, albeit with a slight premium.