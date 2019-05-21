Hyundai Venue 2019 Launch Live: Specifications, price, features and images

The Venue for the world?

Hyundai has designed the Venue not only for India but for the global market. With the demand for a small compact vehicle with SUV styling on the rise, Hyundai has to make sure that the Venue ticks all the right boxes for everyone's needs, not just in India. However, the Venue that will go on sale in India will be different in terms of size and features being shorter in length, taller in height and with a shorter wheelbase from the one that was revealed in the US in April simultaneously with India unveil. See hoe the India-spec Venue differs from the US-spec model here: How the Hyundai Venue in US and India are different?