Hyundai Venue India Launch, Expected Price & Features: Hyundai showcased the concept of their vision for the first time at the 2018 Auto Expo to enter into the sub-4 metre compact SUV segment in India. In April 2019, the Korean manufacturer unveiled the production model which is now called the Hyundai Venue. The name has been chosen as the Venue as Hyundai says it references a place where people want to be seen, or in this case, inside the vehicle, The Venue symbolises a third space which is trendy, unique, stylish and perfect for Hyundai’s newest connected SUV. The Venue will be the first connected car that will be manufactured in India.
Hyundai Venue 2019 Launch Live: Specifications, price, features and images
Hyundai Venue Expected Price in India, Features Live Updates: The Hyundai Venue will be launched in India. The Hyundai Venue is India's first connected car that will also be manufactured in India featuring a long list of connected features.
By: Rahul Kapoor | Updated: May 21, 2019 11:43:26 am
Highlights
The new 1.0-litre Turbo
The Venue will also see the debut of Hyundai's latest generation Kappa 1.0-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder engine petrol engine in the Indian market. In the Venue, the new engine is capable of producing 120hp and 171Nm of torque. This engine will be equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. Hyundai will also offer a 7-speed DCT automatic option as well, but only on this engine.
Engine Specifications
The Hyundai Venue will come with a 1.2-litre petrol motor is a four-cylinder unit from the i20. It develops 83hp and 114Nm of torque. The petrol engine will come with a 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel engine is a 1.4-litre turbocharged motor that is tuned to develop 90hp and 219Nm of torque. The diesel will be equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Makes life easier you say?
Yes, Hyundai claims that the new connected features on the new Venue will help improve your daily life and make things easier, safer and more secure with new safety, security, remote operation, location-based services, alert services and artificial intelligence. If you want to know exactly how we have got you covered, just click here: Hyundai Venue: 6 connected segment-first features and how they improve daily life
How many connected features?
The Hyundai Venue will be introduced with Hyundai BlueLink which offers 33 connected features that will help improve safety, security, and are designed to make your life just a little bit easier. 10 of these features will only be offered in India, while three globally offered features have been tailored and optimised for Inda.
Hyundai will offer three engine options for the Venue in India which includes 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.4-litre diesel and a brand new turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol motor which will also come with an automatic option.
Hyundai has designed the Venue not only for India but for the global market. With the demand for a small compact vehicle with SUV styling on the rise, Hyundai has to make sure that the Venue ticks all the right boxes for everyone's needs, not just in India. However, the Venue that will go on sale in India will be different in terms of size and features being shorter in length, taller in height and with a shorter wheelbase from the one that was revealed in the US in April simultaneously with India unveil. See hoe the India-spec Venue differs from the US-spec model here: How the Hyundai Venue in US and India are different?
The Hyundai Venue is equipped with Hyundai BlueLink which is a that supports all the applications using an in-built device powered by an eSIM and cloud-based voice recognition. The features can be used through the car’s infotainment system or through a mobile app. Should you chose to know how they exactly work click here: Hyundai Venue, a tactical technology bomb in the sub-compact SUV segment
The Hyundai Venue will be launched in India today and it will be the first ever car that is manufactured in India which offers onboard 4G internet connectivity enabling a long list of connected features.