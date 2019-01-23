Hyundai unveils world’s first multi-collision airbag: Better safety during secondary impacts

Hyundai plans to implement the system in new Hyundai and Kia cars in the future.

Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled the world's first multi-collision airbag system for additional safety in secondary impacts. Hyundai has announced that the system is currently under development and that it will be commercialised eventually. Multi-collision accidents are those in which the primary impact is followed by collisions with secondary objects, such as trees, electrical posts or other vehicles, which occurs in three out of every 10 accidents.

While current airbags do not offer secondary protection when the initial impact is insufficient for them to deploy, the multi-collision airbag system allows airbags to deploy upon a secondary impact by calibrating the status of the vehicle and the occupants.

The new airbag system introduced by Hyundai detects the position of the occupants after the initial collision. The current airbag system may compromise safety technology when occupants are forced into unusual positions. Multi-collision airbag system, on the other hand, is designed to deploy even faster when the primary safety system may not be effective, providing additional safety when drivers and passengers are most vulnerable.

By recalibrating the collision intensity required for deployment, the airbag system responds more promptly during the secondary impact, thereby improving the safety of multi-collision vehicle occupants.

“By improving airbag performance in multi-collision scenarios, we expect to significantly improve the safety of our drivers and passengers,” said Taesoo Chi, head of Chassis Technology Center at Hyundai Motor Group. “We will continue our research on more diverse crash situations as part of our commitment to producing even safer vehicles that protect occupants and prevent injuries.”

The leading type of multi-collision accidents involved cars crossing over the centre line (30.8 percent), followed by collisions caused by a sudden stop at highway tollgates (13.5 percent), highway median strip collisions (8.0 percent), and sideswiping and collision with trees and electric poles (4.0 percent).

Hyundai Motor Group analysed multi-collision scenarios in multilateral ways to improve airbag performance and precision in secondary collisions. Hyundai Motor Group will implement the system in new Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the future.