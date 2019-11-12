Hyundai unveils its new Active Noise Control system: Road noise reduction up to 3dB!

Hyundai has announced the unveiling of its updated Active Noise Control (ANC) system which promises to reduce cabin noise drastically. Called as the Road Noise Active Noise Control (RANC) system, it works on the same principle of emitting inverted sounds of incoming noise. The company says that in comparison to the traditional method, wherein sound insulation materials are used in order to block engine and road noise, the ANC is a better alternative as it uses lighter parts such as microphones and controllers which are much more effective and also does not result in additional weight on the vehicle.

Hyundai says that the previous iteration of its noise control system was limited in its workings and only produced results "when noise was constant and the occurrence of the noise predictable." The new system, however, is able to process multiple times of noises a lot quicker and cancel them out faster.

Hyundai's upgraded noise control system uses an accelerator sensor, with the help of this, the system calculates the vibration road to the car. This is then analysed by the control computer. Here its computation and signal transfer speeds are optimized. Hyundai's improved system takes just 0.002 seconds to analyse and consequently produce the inverted soundwave which is generated by the Digital Sound Processor. The microphone is responsible for constantly monitoring the road noise cancellation staus and sending this information to the DSP. The system is able to cancel noise for the driver's seat, the passenger seat as well as the rear seat separately.

According to test condusted by Hyundai which evaluate the road surface, vehicle speed and seating positions, the system was able to reduce the cabin noise by 3db.

"RANC is a remarkable technology which takes existing NVH technology to the next level," said Gangdeok Lee, a Research Fellow of NVH Research Lab, "We will continue to take the leading position of NVH technology and deliver the highest level of quietness to customers."