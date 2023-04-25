Hyundai unveils Exter design sketch, launch likely by August

Hyundai Exter design presents a unique reflection of Hyundai’s Design Identity and the micro SUV’s front face is rounded up with dynamic parametric patterns.

Hyundai Motor India unveiled a design render of its upcoming SUV – Hyundai Exter. The Hyundai EXTER embodies characteristics of a modern SUV and is developed on the lines of Hyundai’s Global Design Identity.

This upcoming micro SUV is likely to be launched by mid-2023 and will be direct competition for the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India said, “Exuding elements of Parametric Dynamism, Hyundai Exter is set to define new aspirations of young Gen Z customers that are looking to own a modern and youthful SUV. Forming a seamless amalgamation of Hyundai’s SUV DNA and Global Design Identity of Sensuous Sportiness, Hyundai Exter is coming soon.”

The carmaker stated that the Hyundai Exter draws its inspiration from outdoor, travel and urban lifestyle. It has bold characteristics of SUVs with distinct creases and chiseled surfaces.

As per the sketches, the SUV’s unique front face is rounded up with dynamic parametric patterns. It is based on the Hyundai’s K1 platform which also underpins the Grand i10 Nios. This new offering is expected to borrow some design cues from Casper which is sold internationally. Moreover, despite being an entry-level SUV, one can expect it to be pretty feature-rich just like other Hyundai cars.