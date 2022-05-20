Hyundai Tucson SUV India launch in second half of 2022

The all-new Tucson will be the most premium offering from the company for the Indian market.

Hyundai Motor India is all set to launch its global best-selling SUV brand the Tucson in the country. The SUV in its 4th Generation will arrive in the second half of 2022.

In terms of competition, the Tucson SUV will take on Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross among others.

Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “Hyundai has been the pioneer of many technological firsts and the all-new Tucson is set to thrill SUV buyers with intelligent technology, futuristic design, unmatched safety and smart innovations. Tucson has captivated the hearts and minds of customers across the world with over 7 million units sold globally since its launch in 2004. With a bold and dynamic appeal and advanced features, the all-new Tucson will captivate the aspirations of customers in India.”

The all-new Tucson will be the most premium offering from the company for the Indian market. In terms of recognition, the SUV has won over 50 global accolades since 2010.